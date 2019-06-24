D&B Dave & Buster Entertainment : Dave & Buster's Natick Location Now Open at Natick Mall

The ultimate entertainment destination to Eat, Drink, Play and Watch® is now open in Natick

BOSTON, Mass. (June 24, 2019) - Dave & Buster's is now open at the Natick Mall, bringing an all-new reason to visit the popular shopping destination. The restaurant and entertainment hub features 40,000 square-feet of arcade games, premium sports viewing and delicious food and drink offerings. It is the third Dave & Buster's to open in Massachusetts and the 129th overall.

In addition to bringing more than 200 new jobs to the area, Dave & Buster's is poised to become an essential entertainment addition to the already thriving Metro-West Boston market. From game-lovers and sports enthusiasts, to foodies and event planners, Dave & Buster's is the new go-to spot for all ages.

Guests can enjoy hundreds of the latest and greatest arcade games, a chef-crafted menu and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of massive HDTV screens. Guests can play games like the brand new multiplayer virtual reality attraction platform featuring the all-new Star Trek™: Dark Remnant experience where guests can boldy go where no one has gone before and protect the Enterprise from Klingons, plus two additional experiences - Dragonfrost™ and Jurassic World VR Expedition™. Hard-earned tickets can be redeemed with a trip to WIN! for a variety of prizes, including Apple products, Xbox consoles, Beats by Dre and more.

The new craveable menu at Dave & Buster's features a wide variety of brand-new and re-crafted dishes that cater to every taste and dietary preference. Health conscious guests can enjoy D&B's signature Healthy Halo offerings that include the 100% plant-based Impossible Burger, Zoodles (which can replace any pasta) or Simply Grilled proteins such as chicken and salmon. The menu also includes several 'Snackable' and 'Shareable' items such as Cantina Nachos and Smashed Bar Burgers, or Legendary Burgers like the Super Stack and Triple Bacon Burger (featuring three different types of bacon!). Whether you're looking for indulgent dishes or better-for-you selections, Dave & Buster's has something for everyone!

The re-vamped Dave & Buster's cocktail menu is also more innovative than ever, featuring real, all-natural fruit juices from Simply®. The expansive menu features a variety of margaritas, now made with 100 percent agave tequila and all-natural, fresh lime juice, in addition to fan-favorites like the Dangerous Waters Island Punch and Strawberry Watermelon Margarita made with strawberry puree ice cubes.

Not-to-be-missed specials include 'Appy Hour' (Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday-Thursday 9 p.m. to close) which includes $5 Bar Bites (Asian Chicken Wonton Nachos, Mexican Street Corn Quesadilla, Bavarian Pretzels, Loaded Pot Stickers, Guacamole & Chips) and 2 for Tuesday (all day), featuring $2 Chips & Salsa, $2 Crispy/soft Beef Taco and $2 Crispy/soft Chicken taco), Half Price Games Wednesday (all games half off, all day), and All You Can Eat Wings + Unlimited Video Game Play for only $19.99 on Thursdays. Dave & Buster's also celebrates members of the Military and First Responders with 10% off Food & Game Play with valid I.D.

Guests can catch every game in the 'better than the stadium' D&B Sports Bar with dozens of massive TVs so big, you'll feel like you're at the game!

Dave & Buster's also features private event spaces to provide the perfect atmosphere for every occasion. From corporate events and meetings to birthday parties and team building activities, the Dave & Buster's team will work with every size event and budget to make planning easy, so you can focus on the FUN!

Dave & Buster's is located at the Natick Mall (1235 Worcester Street, Ste, 200, Natick, MA 01760). Hours of operation are 10 a.m. - midnight (Sunday-Thursday) and 10 a.m. - 1 a.m. (Friday-Saturday). For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 128 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com.

