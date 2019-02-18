D&B Dave & Buster Entertainment : Dave & Buster's Opens Newest Pittsburgh Location at The Block Northway

The Ultimate Entertainment Destination to Eat, Drink, Play and Watch® Now Open in North Hills

Pittsburgh, PA (February 18, 2019) - Dave & Buster's is now open at The Block Northway, bringing an all-new reason to visit the popular retail destination. The restaurant and entertainment hub features 40,000 square feet of arcade games, premium sports viewing and delicious food and drink offerings. It is the second Dave & Buster's to open in Pittsburgh and the 123rd overall.

In addition to bringing more than 190 new jobs to the Pittsburgh area, Dave & Buster's is an essential addition to The Block Northway. For game-lovers and sports enthusiasts as well as foodies and event planners, Dave & Buster's will be the new go-to spot for all ages.

Guests will enjoy more than 150 of the latest and greatest arcade games, a chef-crafted menu and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of massive HDTV screens. Guests can play games like the brand new multiplayer virtual reality attraction platform featuring Dragonfrost™, where guests will embark on the ultimate winter quest to save the kingdom, and Jurassic World VR Expedition™, an interactive cinematic experience that transports players to the jungles of Isla Nubar on an epic rescue inspired by the Jurassic World film series. With a trip to WIN!, hard-earned tickets can be redeemed for a variety of prizes, including Apple products, Xbox games, sports memorabilia and more.

The mouth-watering menu will combine fun and flavor in American fare with items including legendary burgers like the Buffalo Wing Burger and Triple Bacon Burger (featuring three types of bacon!) and all-new dishes like The Super Stack Burger, Philly Cheesesteak Sliders & Goldfingers (hand-breaded chicken fingers), Green Chile Chicken Cheese-Crusted Street Tacos, Avocado Toast With Mexican Street Corn and 100% plant-based The Impossible™ Burger.

Dave & Buster's will also offer one-of-a-kind cocktails like you've never seen before! The extensive beverage menu includes favorites like the Adult Snow Cone; Original CoronaRita™; Caribbean Luxe Patron® LIT; Strawberry Watermelon Margarita made with strawberry-flavored ice cubes; Green Ghost Glow Kones®, featuring a blinking, flashing glow cube; and fan-favorite Dangerous Waters Island Punch.

Not-to-be-missed specials include Happy Hour (Monday - Wednesday & Friday 5 - 7pm, Thursday 5 - 9pm) which includes $3/$4/$5 cocktails, $2.50 Domestic Pints, $1 off 22 oz. drafts, $1 off glasses of wine and $3 off bottles of wine, 2 for Tuesday ($2 beers, $2 tacos and 2 Free Game Plays with $10 Power Card purchase), Half Price Games Wednesday (All games half off, all day), and All You Can Eat Wings + Unlimited Video Game Playfor only $19.99 on Thursdays. Dave & Buster's also celebrates members of the Military and First Responders with 20% off Food & Game Play with valid Military I.D.

Guests will be able to catch every game in the 'better than the stadium' D&B Sports Bar with dozens of massive TVs so big, you'll feel like you're actually at the game.

Dave & Buster's will also feature private event spaces to provide the perfect atmosphere for every occasion. From corporate events and meetings to birthday parties and team-building activities, the Dave & Buster's team will work with every size event and budget to make planning easy, so you can focus on the FUN!

Dave & Buster's is located in The Block Northway at 6260 Northway Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Hours of operation will be Sunday - Thursday (11am - 12am) and Friday - Saturday (11am - 1am). For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates 122 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com.

