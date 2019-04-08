D&B Dave & Buster Entertainment : Dave & Buster's Opens Ultimate Entertainment Destination at Bell Tower in Fort Myers

Southwest Florida has a new home to Eat, Drink, Play and Watch®

FORT MYERS, Fla. (April 8, 2019) - Southwest Florida's most anticipated grand opening in years is now complete.

Dave & Buster's is now open at Bell Tower in Fort Myers, offering area residents and visitors 40,000 square feet of entertainment including chef-crafted food, inventive drinks, hundreds of the newest arcade games and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of HDTVs. The Fort Myers location is the eighth Dave & Buster's to open in Florida and the 126th overall, and brings more than 220 new jobs to Southwest Florida.

Local dignitaries joined management teams from Dave & Buster's and Bell Tower at a ribbon-cutting ceremony before officially welcoming the first guests into Southwest Florida's Ultimate Entertainment Destination to Eat, Drink, Play and Watch®.

Guests at Dave & Buster's can play over 130 games like the brand-new multiplayer virtual reality attraction platform featuring Dragonfrost™, where Guests will embark on the ultimate winter quest to save the kingdom, and Jurassic World VR Expedition™, an interactive cinematic experience that transports players to the jungles of Isla Nubar on an epic rescue inspired by the Jurassic World film series. Hard-earned tickets can be redeemed for a variety of prizes, including Apple products, Xbox consoles, Beats by Dre and more.

The new craveable menu at Dave & Buster's features a wide variety of brand-new and re-crafted dishes that cater to every taste and dietary preference. Health conscious guests can enjoy D&B's signature Healthy Halo offerings that include the Impossible Burger, Zoodles (which can replace any pasta) or Simply Grilled proteins such as chicken and salmon. The menu also includes several 'Snackable' and 'Shareable' items such as Cantina Nachos and Smashed Bar Burgers, or legendary burgers like the Super Stack and Triple Bacon Burger (featuring 3 different types of bacon!). Whether you're looking for better-for-you selections or indulgent dishes, Dave & Buster's has something for everyone!

The re-vamped Dave & Buster's cocktail menu is also more innovative than ever, featuring real, all-natural fruit juices from Simply®. The expansive menu features a variety of margaritas, now made with 100% agave tequila and all-natural, fresh lime juice, in addition to fan-favorites like the Dangerous Waters Island Punch and Strawberry Watermelon Margarita made with strawberry puree ice cubes.

Guests will be able to catch every game in the 'better than the stadium' D&B Sports Bar with dozens of massive TVs so big, you'll feel like you're actually at the game.

Dave & Buster's also features private event spaces to provide the perfect atmosphere for every occasion. From corporate events and meetings to birthday parties and team building activities, the Dave & Buster's team will work with every size event and budget to make planning easy, so you can focus on the FUN!

Not-to-be-missed specials include Happy Hour (Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.) and Late Night Happy Hour (Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to close), which includes half price cocktails, $2.50 Domestic Pints, $1 off 22 oz. drafts, $1 off glasses of wine and $3 off bottles of wine, 2 for Tuesday ($2 beers, $2 tacos and 2 Free Game Plays with $10 Power Card purchase), Half Price Games Wednesday (all games half off, all day), and All You Can Eat Wings+ Unlimited Video Game Play for only $19.99 on Thursdays. Dave & Buster's also celebrates members of the Military and First Responders with 20% off Food & Game Play with valid I.D.

Dave & Buster's is located at Bell Tower, 13499 S. Cleveland Ave., Suite 400, in Fort Myers at the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information about Dave & Buster's or to sign up for special email offers, please visit www.DaveAndBusters.com.

About Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 126 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, visit www.DaveAndBusters.com.

