D&G Technology : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

08/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

D&G TECHNOLOGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

德基科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1301)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of D&G Technology Holding Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the same period of last year, as follows:

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

5

207,102

173,043

Cost of sales

(169,369)

(113,787)

Gross profit

37,733

59,256

Other income and other (losses)/gains, net

6

201

1,220

Distribution costs

(43,421)

(28,851)

Administrative expenses

(38,215)

(33,954)

Net reversal of/(provision for) impairment losses on

trade receivables

11,138

(36,749)

- 1 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (CONTINUED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Operating loss

7

(32,564)

(39,078)

Finance income, net

4,853

4,000

Share of profits of associates

1,175

-

Loss before income tax

(26,536)

(35,078)

Income tax credit

8

2,508

252

Loss for the period attributable to

owners of the Company

(24,028)

(34,826)

Loss per share attributable to owners of

the Company during the period

- basic (RMB cents)

9(a)

(3.87)

(5.61)

- diluted (RMB cents)

9(b)

(3.87)

(5.61)

- 2 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Loss for the period

(24,028)

(34,826)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

(1,498)

(168)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to

owners of the Company for the period

(25,526)

(34,994)

- 3 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

168,121

189,497

Land use right

-

4,965

Intangible assets

2,487

2,911

Right-of-use assets

6,370

-

Interests in associates

54,147

51,972

Amount due from an associate

7,388

-

Deposits and prepayments

800

160

Deferred income tax assets

24,301

21,646

263,614

271,151

Current assets

Inventories

316,201

289,497

Trade and bills receivables

10

240,624

233,965

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

36,883

36,629

Amount due from an associate

4,776

-

Pledged bank deposits

56,644

65,015

Cash and cash equivalents

69,845

64,407

Income tax recoverable

-

1,552

724,973

691,065

Total assets

988,587

962,216

- 4 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

EQUITY

Share capital

13

4,910

4,897

Other reserves

568,762

566,476

Retained earnings

101,562

125,791

Total equity

675,234

697,164

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

11

3,082

-

Lease liabilities

232

-

3,314

-

Current liabilities

Borrowings

11

99,213

60,102

Contract liabilities

12

36,523

29,809

Lease liabilities

1,385

-

Trade and other payables

12

172,566

175,141

Income tax payable

352

-

Total current liabilities

310,039

265,052

Total liabilities

313,353

265,052

Total equity and liabilities

988,587

962,216

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

D&G Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 14:00:04 UTC
