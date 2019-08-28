|
D&G Technology : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
08/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
D&G TECHNOLOGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
德基科技控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1301)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of D&G Technology Holding Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the same period of last year, as follows:
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
5
|
207,102
|
|
|
173,043
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(169,369)
|
|
(113,787)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
37,733
|
|
|
59,256
|
|
Other income and other (losses)/gains, net
|
6
|
201
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
Distribution costs
|
|
(43,421)
|
|
(28,851)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(38,215)
|
|
(33,954)
|
Net reversal of/(provision for) impairment losses on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
trade receivables
|
|
11,138
|
|
|
(36,749)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (CONTINUED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Operating loss
|
7
|
(32,564)
|
|
(39,078)
|
Finance income, net
|
|
4,853
|
|
|
4,000
|
Share of profits of associates
|
|
1,175
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income tax
|
|
(26,536)
|
|
(35,078)
|
Income tax credit
|
8
|
2,508
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
Loss for the period attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the Company
|
|
(24,028)
|
|
(34,826)
|
Loss per share attributable to owners of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company during the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- basic (RMB cents)
|
9(a)
|
(3.87)
|
|
(5.61)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- diluted (RMB cents)
|
9(b)
|
(3.87)
|
|
(5.61)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Loss for the period
|
(24,028)
|
|
(34,826)
|
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency translation differences
|
(1,498)
|
|
(168)
|
Total comprehensive loss attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the Company for the period
|
(25,526)
|
|
(34,994)
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
168,121
|
|
189,497
|
Land use right
|
|
-
|
4,965
|
Intangible assets
|
|
2,487
|
2,911
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
6,370
|
-
|
Interests in associates
|
|
54,147
|
51,972
|
Amount due from an associate
|
|
7,388
|
-
|
Deposits and prepayments
|
|
800
|
160
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
|
24,301
|
21,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
263,614
|
|
271,151
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
316,201
|
|
289,497
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
10
|
240,624
|
233,965
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
36,883
|
36,629
|
Amount due from an associate
|
|
4,776
|
-
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
|
56,644
|
65,015
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
69,845
|
64,407
|
Income tax recoverable
|
|
-
|
1,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
724,973
|
|
691,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
988,587
|
|
962,216
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
13
|
4,910
|
|
4,897
|
Other reserves
|
|
568,762
|
|
566,476
|
Retained earnings
|
|
101,562
|
|
125,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
675,234
|
|
697,164
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
11
|
3,082
|
|
-
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
232
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,314
|
|
-
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
11
|
99,213
|
|
60,102
|
Contract liabilities
|
12
|
36,523
|
|
29,809
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
1,385
|
|
-
|
Trade and other payables
|
12
|
172,566
|
|
175,141
|
Income tax payable
|
|
352
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
310,039
|
|
265,052
|
Total liabilities
|
|
313,353
|
|
265,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
988,587
|
|
962,216
|
|