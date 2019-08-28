D&G Technology : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

D&G TECHNOLOGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

德基科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1301)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of D&G Technology Holding Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the same period of last year, as follows:

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 5 207,102 173,043 Cost of sales (169,369) (113,787) Gross profit 37,733 59,256 Other income and other (losses)/gains, net 6 201 1,220 Distribution costs (43,421) (28,851) Administrative expenses (38,215) (33,954) Net reversal of/(provision for) impairment losses on trade receivables 11,138 (36,749)

