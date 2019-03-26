D-Wave Expands Leap Quantum Cloud Service and Application Environment to Europe and Japan

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-Wave Systems Inc. , the leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced the geographic expansion of its Leap™ quantum cloud service which includes access to the D-Wave 2000Q™ system and its Quantum Application Environment (QAE). The 33 new countries include: all 28 member states of the European Union, Japan, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Leap is the only cloud-based service to provide real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as open-source development tools, interactive demos, educational resources, and knowledge base articles. Developers, researchers, and businesses around the world can now access Leap and start building applications with both free and paid plans at https://cloud.dwavesys.com .



The expansion is announced as D-Wave kicks off its semi-annual users’ conference, Qubits, on March 26-27 in Milan, Italy. The two-day conference brings together dozens of customers from around the world, including Volkswagen, BAE Systems, Recruit Communications, DENSO, GE Research, and Data Reply; healthcare and science firms including WuXi NextCODE Genomics, OTI Lumionics, and Peptone; and academic and government organizations including DLR, USRA, Cineca, Tohoku University, and LMU Munich.

Customers have built over 150 early applications on D-Wave computers to date. Qubits attendees will present over two dozen of these new projects and early applications in transportation, online commerce, healthcare, automotive, and other industries.

Selected talks at the conference include:

Quantum computing algorithms for optimized planning and scheduling

Building a hybrid algorithm that will be used as part of a smart mobility solution

Inferring correlation between future stock returns and their features

Applications of quantum annealing for blockchain and allocation of television commercials

Quantum annealing–based optimizations of robotic movement in manufacturing

Optimizing flight gate assignment

Capacitated vehicle routing

Quantum chemistry calculations

Quantitative financial reverse stress testing

“We believe quantum computing is set to change our world in profound ways, providing solutions to some of the toughest problems in seconds,” said Masayoshi Terabe, Quantum Computing Project Leader at DENSO. “Our work with D-Wave has allowed our team and our research partners to develop early applications ranging from a traffic IoT platform, to factory automation and beyond. Expanding access to more developers and researchers around the world will only serve our efforts as we continue exploring this new frontier of innovation with colleagues here in Japan and overseas.”

“The future of practical quantum computing relies on giving more developers and researchers the access and tools they need to build quantum applications. Expanding Leap globally and bringing customers from around the world together to share their work is critically important to realizing that vision,” said Vern Brownell, CEO of D-Wave. “I’ve never been more confident that true practical quantum applications are within reach in the near future. The range and robustness of early applications from our customers continues to grow, and customers are starting to see early value in using quantum computing to address real-world business problems.”

About Leap Cloud Access & Quantum Application Environment

Leap is D-Wave’s cloud-access and Quantum Application Environment (QAE) providing real-time access to a live quantum computer. In addition to access, Leap provides open-source development tools, interactive demos and coding examples, educational resources, and knowledge base articles to build and run applications in the cloud. Designed for developers, researchers, and forward-thinking enterprises, Leap enables collaboration through its online community, helping the community write and run quantum applications and speed the development of real-world applications.

Leap offers both free (one minute a month when developers open-source their code) and paid plans designed for individual developers, commercial enterprises, government, research, and education sectors. To find out more and get started using Leap, visit the D-Wave website at www.dwavesys.com .

About D-Wave Systems Inc.

D-Wave is the leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing for the world. We believe that quantum computing will enable solutions to the most challenging national defense, scientific, technical, and commercial problems. D-Wave's systems are being used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Lockheed Martin, Volkswagen, DENSO, Google, NASA Ames, USRA, USC, Los Alamos National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, D-Wave's US operations are based in Palo Alto, CA and Hanover, MD. D-Wave has a blue-chip investor base including PSP Investments, Goldman Sachs, Bezos Expeditions, DFJ, In-Q-Tel, BDC Capital, PenderFund Capital, 180 Degree Capital Corp., and Kensington Capital Partners Limited. For more information, visit: www.dwavesys.com .

