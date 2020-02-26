Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

D-Wave Launches Leap 2, Opening Door to In-Production Quantum Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 11:01am EST

BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-Wave Systems Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced the immediate availability of Leap 2, the first quantum cloud service designed for developers and organizations to easily build and deploy real-world hybrid quantum applications with practical impact. In addition to live, real-time access to the D-Wave quantum system, the offering expands the Quantum Application Environment (QAE) to provide new tools and resources needed to drive development of critical business applications and put them into production.

Built on insights from thousands of users, many of them developers, and from the past 18 months of usage of the Leap quantum cloud service, Leap 2 includes:

  • Hybrid solver service: The hybrid solver service is a managed cloud-based service allowing users to easily solve large and complex problems of up to 10,000 variables. The hybrid solver automatically runs problems on a collection of quantum and classical cloud resources, using D-Wave’s advanced algorithms to decide the best way to solve a problem.
  • Integrated Developer Environment (IDE): The IDE is a prebuilt, ready-to-code environment in the cloud for quantum hybrid Python development. The Leap IDE has the latest Ocean SDK set up and configured, and includes the new D-Wave problem inspector and Python debugging tools. Seamless GitHub integration means that developers can easily access the latest examples and contribute to the Ocean tools from within the IDE.
  • Problem inspector: The problem inspector allows more advanced quantum developers to visually see how their problems map onto the quantum processing unit (QPU). By showing the logical and embedded structure of a problem, the inspector displays the solutions returned from the QPU and provides alerts that allow developers to improve their results.
  • Flexible access: New to Leap 2 are hybrid offerings with price plans for all skill and investment levels, allowing access to even more flexible increments of computing time across quantum and classical systems. Users will continue to benefit from both paid and free, real-time access to a D-Wave 2000Q quantum computer to submit and run applications.

Leap 2 is a natural progression for D-Wave, building on the company’s continuing work to drive practical, real-world quantum application development. D-Wave was the first company to sell commercial quantum computers, the first to give developers real-time access to live quantum processers, and the only provider with customers building applications at this scale and seeing early signs of business value as a result. In the year since launching Leap, the number of customer applications built using D-Wave’s systems has grown from 80 to more than 200 across a diverse application landscape, including protein folding, financial modeling, machine learning, materials science, and logistics. 

“With Leap, we opened the door to real-time quantum access. With Leap 2, we’re giving developers and businesses the key to business applications. By delivering a hybrid offering, we’re removing many of the barriers related to complexity and problem size,” said Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “Developers and enterprise leaders need the tools and support to turn their ideas and innovations into quantum applications that have a real impact on their business. You can’t capture new revenue or solve the most difficult problems facing your industry if you don’t have the ability to quickly ideate, build, and deploy quantum applications. Leap 2 bridges that gap for the first time.”

“At the Flatiron Institute’s Center for Computational Biology and Menten AI, we are using D-Wave’s hybrid quantum-classical approach to solve an extremely complex computational task: creating new proteins not found in nature,” said Dr. Vikram Mulligan, Flatiron Institute Research Scientist and Co-founder of Menten AI. “Accessing D-Wave through Leap 2 helps us to solve much larger problems in a fast and efficient manner, and allows us to not only design these molecules today, but also reimagine tomorrow’s therapeutics.”

On February 27, D-Wave is hosting a webinar to showcase these powerful new features in Leap 2. Register for this event here.

D-Wave’s forthcoming Advantage system will be available via Leap 2 this year. The combination of Advantage’s computing power and Leap 2’s quantum cloud access, hybrid solver, and easy-to-use QAE will further expand hybrid quantum applications with real business value.

About D-Wave Systems Inc.
D-Wave is the leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing for the world. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s systems are being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, USRA, USC, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, D-Wave’s US operations are based in Palo Alto, CA and Bellevue, WA. D-Wave has a blue-chip investor base including PSP Investments, Goldman Sachs, BDC Capital, DFJ, In-Q-Tel, PenderFund Capital, 180 Degree Capital Corp., and Kensington Capital Partners Limited. For more information, visit: www.dwavesys.com.

Contact
D-Wave Systems Inc.
dwave@launchsquad.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aPAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter with CEO Richard answering shareholders' questions on the company's year-end report
AQ
11:12aMORNINGSTAR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aPUMA EXPLORATION : Provides Update on Murray Brook
AQ
11:11aOil inches up on U.S. crude inventories, coronavirus limits gains
RE
11:11aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aGLOBALSTAR, INC. : Earnings Call Release Notice
BU
11:11aMCEWEN MINING : Q4 and Year-End 2019 Results Conference Call
AQ
11:11aSUMMIT PARTNERS : Announces Global Promotions
BU
11:10aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
11:10aBRIDGESTONE : Partnering with Diverse Roster of Over 75 Athletes on Road to Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. crude drops below $50 as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group