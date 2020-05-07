Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

D2L AND URKUND ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L and leading plagiarism checker Urkund today announced that they are teaming up to champion academic integrity.

Urkund’s automatic text-recognition system helps detect and identify potential plagiarism in any language. It checks submitted work against a comprehensive content database archived over decades: learner material, scholarly publications from premium publishers, and the internet.  A detailed analysis report is generated to instructors and learners supporting academic integrity practices within the classroom.

“In our new normal of learning remotely, institutions are more concerned than ever with protecting the integrity and quality of their students’ learning experience,” says Eric Gibbs, President, North America of Urkund. “We’ve seen how effectively D2L is meeting the increased demand for remote learning, and we’re pleased to be joining with them in partnership to meet the needs of the institutions and learners we’re both driven to serve.”

Urkund has been an industry leader for twenty years and consistently ranked best in global test of support tools for plagiarism detection by leading researchers. Urkund uses a unique approach to plagiarism detection that goes far beyond direct comparison of text — machine learning reduces false positives while new technology enables matching between a growing list of languages.

“We’re committed to supporting academic integrity,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “Urkund shares that commitment, and we’re very excited to now make it available to our customers though this important partnership.”

From a customer perspective, Sara Carter, Acting Director of Instructional Design and Technology at Delaware Technical Community College, sees added benefits of having an automatic text-recognition system seamlessly integrated into a learning platform. “The integration between Urkund and D2L has been seamless. Our faculty can more easily create and monitor student work, and students can more easily track their progress. We are thankful for this partnership."

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

ABOUT URKUND

Urkund supports academic institutions, secondary schools, and corporations in their institutional effectiveness and quality initiatives by delivering a fully automated system for checking text originality and preventing plagiarism. The software is fully integrated into all major learning management systems and uses advanced machine learning to deliver test-winning accuracy. With 20 years at the forefront of promoting academic integrity, Urkund now serves over 5,000 institutions in nearly 80 countries worldwide. Urkund is privately owned and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.  Learn more about Urkund at www.urkund.com.

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Dana Dean
Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation
pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

Urkund MEDIA CONTACT

Carl-Fredrik Wållgren
carl-fredrik.wallgren@urkund.com

Twitter: @Urkund

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aMOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:50aMUNTERS PUBL : Annual General Meeting in Munters Group AB
AQ
09:50aBlackrock Outlines Program to Evaluate Historic Mineralized Mine Dumps and Tailings in Surface Material at Its Tonopah West Project
NE
09:50aZOOPLUS : successfully maneuvers through the first months of the corona pandemic
EQ
09:49aMORGUARD CORPORATION : Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
09:49aEMERGING MARKETS REPORT : One plus One equals Three
AQ
09:49aJPMORGAN CHASE : to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
BU
09:48aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa says is seeking 9 billion euro bailout
RE
09:48aWEST JAPAN RAILWAY : Shinkansen, express train users drop 95% during Golden Week holidays
AQ
09:47aCAPGEMINI : positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group