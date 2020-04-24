Log in
D2L CO-FOUNDER RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

04/24/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

Kitchener, Waterloo, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder Jeremy Auger has been named Alumnus of the Year by Wilfrid Laurier University. He is a graduate of the inaugural class of the Executive Master’s in Technology Management at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Lazaridis School of Business and Economics.

In bestowing the award, the executive director of the Lazaridis EMTM program, Hamid Noori, said of Auger, “He generously lends his time for fellowship, advocacy and mentorship. For this, I believe he is a worthy candidate for this prestigious award – an award he will carry proudly and that will allow the university to recognize the efforts of a graduate who is clearly shaped by what he learned during his time here.”

“I’m humbled and honoured to receive this award, and I am grateful to Laurier for all the doors that studying there has opened for me, as a partner with educators, and as a corporate leader,” says Auger. In addition to serving as D2L’s Chief Strategy Officer, Jeremy also advises the federal government as part of Canada’s Future Skills Council and is a national board member for TechNation.

“This recognition for Jeremy is no surprise for those of us who are lucky enough to work with him every day,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “His commitment to learning defines who he is, and it defines everything we do at D2L from the first day we opened our doors. All D2Lers congratulate him.”

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Dana Dean
Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation
pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
