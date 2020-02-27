Log in
D2L RECOGNIZED FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

02/27/2020 | 09:50am EST

Kitchener, Waterloo , Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universum, a global leader in employer branding, announced today that it has named D2L to its prestigious index of employers recognized as leaders in diversity and inclusion. Universum compiled the list based on the results of the largest student career preference survey ever conducted, with 1.5 million candidate responses.

The survey asked students to identify companies they saw as strongly committed to diversity and inclusion, support for gender equality and respect for people.

“The most successful companies are the ones that look like the people they serve,“ says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “As a learning company we work with people of all backgrounds and experiences, and we hire that way too because we know that it makes us stronger. We’re really gratified to be recognized for taking that approach by the students in this survey, and by Universum.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices, has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning, video management, intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning, and actionable learning analytics. D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L PRESS CONTACT

Dana Dean, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
