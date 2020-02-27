D2L RECOGNIZED FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

Kitchener, Waterloo , Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universum, a global leader in employer branding, announced today that it has named D2L to its prestigious index of employers recognized as leaders in diversity and inclusion. Universum compiled the list based on the results of the largest student career preference survey ever conducted, with 1.5 million candidate responses.
The survey asked students to identify companies they saw as strongly committed to diversity and inclusion, support for gender equality and respect for people.
“The most successful companies are the ones that look like the people they serve,“ says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “As a learning company we work with people of all backgrounds and experiences, and we hire that way too because we know that it makes us stronger. We’re really gratified to be recognized for taking that approach by the students in this survey, and by Universum.”
D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.
