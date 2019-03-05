D3 Security : Wins 2019 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards and the 15th Annual Info Security Products Guide's 2019 Global Excellence Awards®

D3 Security, an innovator in Security Orchestration, Automation and
Response (SOAR) technology, today announced its platform has been named
a winner in both the 2019 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards and the
15th Annual Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence
Awards®. D3 SOAR took home the Editor’s Choice Award for
Incident Response from CDM, in addition to receiving accolades for
Security Automation and Security Solutions for Media and Entertainment
from ISPG. Both programs honor organizations that offer state-of-the-art
security products and services.
“Many SOAR and incident response platforms have strong automation
capabilities, but force their users into rigid, limited workflows,
ultimately leaving them to manually coordinate their most important
investigations,” said Gordon Benoit, President of D3 Security. “We are
very proud that D3 SOAR has been recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine
and Info Security Products Guide for its unique ability to combine
cutting-edge automation and orchestration with the flexibility required
to meet industry-specific requirements.”
D3 SOAR provides a full-lifecycle response and resolution platform,
designed to support the needs of large and highly regulated
organizations, through a single tool that acts as a centralized hub for
security systems and personnel. The system’s playbook library and
orchestration engine guide response at each step, from detection through
resolution, while the platform’s intelligence layer generates metrics
and trend reports for all stakeholders.
“While nation state exploitation, Cybercrime, Hacktivism,
Cyberespionage, Ransomware and malware exploits are all on the rise, D3
Security has won the Editor’s Choice Incident Response InfoSec Award
from our magazine. They won after we reviewed nearly 3,000 infosec
companies, globally, because they are an innovator on a mission to help
stay one step ahead of these threats, proactively,” said Gary S.
Miliefsky, CEO of Cyber Defense Media Group and Publisher for Cyber
Defense Magazine.
D3 Security will be showcasing their award-winning platform at RSA 2019
in the North Expo Hall at Booth #6342. To keep up to date on the
company’s latest announcements, or to connect with their experts while
at the conference, please visit https://d3security.com/.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honoring InfoSec
innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early
stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY
(INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value
proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who
voted based on their independent review of the company submitted
materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to
data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market
variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players
with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers
or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are
looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages
of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the
premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published
by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security
professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge,
real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services
in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines
every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for
the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of
the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com
and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to
see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these
winning company executives.
About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards
Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and
plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can
make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It
is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of
security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will
discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's
technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies
shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that
facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com
for the complete list of winners.
About D3 Security
D3 Security’s orchestration, automation, response and case management
solutions are the foundation of the world’s most advanced security
operations, including over 20 percent of the Fortune 500. D3 seamlessly
facilitates collaboration within the security operations center and
across departments through a flexible platform that streamlines incident
management, orchestrates human and machine processes and documents all
actions taken to assure that organizations meet industry requirements
and compliance reporting standards. For more information, please visit https://d3security.com.
