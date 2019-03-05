D3 Security : Wins 2019 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards and the 15th Annual Info Security Products Guide's 2019 Global Excellence Awards®

D3 SOAR Named Editor’s Choice for Incident Response and Leader in Security Products and Solutions for Media and Entertainment

D3 Security, an innovator in Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) technology, today announced its platform has been named a winner in both the 2019 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards and the 15th Annual Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence Awards®. D3 SOAR took home the Editor’s Choice Award for Incident Response from CDM, in addition to receiving accolades for Security Automation and Security Solutions for Media and Entertainment from ISPG. Both programs honor organizations that offer state-of-the-art security products and services.

“Many SOAR and incident response platforms have strong automation capabilities, but force their users into rigid, limited workflows, ultimately leaving them to manually coordinate their most important investigations,” said Gordon Benoit, President of D3 Security. “We are very proud that D3 SOAR has been recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine and Info Security Products Guide for its unique ability to combine cutting-edge automation and orchestration with the flexibility required to meet industry-specific requirements.”

D3 SOAR provides a full-lifecycle response and resolution platform, designed to support the needs of large and highly regulated organizations, through a single tool that acts as a centralized hub for security systems and personnel. The system’s playbook library and orchestration engine guide response at each step, from detection through resolution, while the platform’s intelligence layer generates metrics and trend reports for all stakeholders.

“While nation state exploitation, Cybercrime, Hacktivism, Cyberespionage, Ransomware and malware exploits are all on the rise, D3 Security has won the Editor’s Choice Incident Response InfoSec Award from our magazine. They won after we reviewed nearly 3,000 infosec companies, globally, because they are an innovator on a mission to help stay one step ahead of these threats, proactively,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO of Cyber Defense Media Group and Publisher for Cyber Defense Magazine.

D3 Security will be showcasing their award-winning platform at RSA 2019 in the North Expo Hall at Booth #6342. To keep up to date on the company’s latest announcements, or to connect with their experts while at the conference, please visit https://d3security.com/.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s orchestration, automation, response and case management solutions are the foundation of the world’s most advanced security operations, including over 20 percent of the Fortune 500. D3 seamlessly facilitates collaboration within the security operations center and across departments through a flexible platform that streamlines incident management, orchestrates human and machine processes and documents all actions taken to assure that organizations meet industry requirements and compliance reporting standards. For more information, please visit https://d3security.com.

