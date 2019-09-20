Log in
DA-CMTF on Swine Bulletin No. 8: DA calls for sobriety, unity amid ASF scare

09/20/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

Author: DA Communications Group | 21 September 2019

Agriculture Secretary William Dar appealed to the political leaders of Bohol and Cebu to reconsider their decision imposing a total ban on hogs, pork and processed pork products from Luzon, where some areas tested positive for African Swine Fever (ASF).

'In these trying times, particularly in protecting our shores from the challenges of major diseases such as the ASF, we appeal for unity and brotherhood among our countrymen, most particularly our local chief executives,' Dar said in a statement released Saturday, September 21.

The DA chief asked Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Bohol Governor Arthur Yap to 'soften their hearts and allow the transport and trade of ASF-free hogs, pork, pork products and processed food items to and fro their respective provinces.'

He made the appeal after the leaders of the two neighboring provinces issued separate directives banning the entry of pork and processed pork products on reports of ASF outbreak in small backyard swine farms in Rizal and Bulacan.

The Department of Agriculture has repeatedly assured the public that the situation is under proper management, even as it continuously works with concerned local government units, private swine industry leaders, the PNP, and military to effectively manage, control, and contain the threat of ASF.

While the disease does not pose any hazard or risk to humans, and other farm and domesticated animals, the DA chief said the ASF virus is very infectious among pigs, and can easily spread from one farm to another if not properly managed.

The DA also keeps on reminding consumers to buy only pork with the seal of the DA-National Meat Inspection Service, and from reputable meat shops.

Secretary Dar reminded that efforts to protect borders against the dreaded disease should not limit the movement of goods and food supplies, suggesting that any ban should be carefully studied.

He said such 'hard position could create repercussions, where other provinces may retaliate by cutting off the food stocks to and fro Cebu and Bohol.'

'We would not like that to happen - isolating and depriving each other from the basic right to food,' Dar said.

The two provinces are huge markets for pork, processed meat products, and food items due to their burgeoning tourism industries. ###

Reference:

Noel O. Reyes
DA Spokesperson and Asst. Secretary for Communications and Media Affairs
09284889686

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 02:36:06 UTC
