Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DA, Corteva Agriscience launch first EduFarm project in Nueva Ecija

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:53pm EST

Author: DA Communications Group | 26 February 2020

Agriculture Secretary William Dar and Corteva Agriscience Country Lead Arun Mittal led the inauguration of the first of 80 educational farms (EduFarms) to be established in key municipalities in the Philippines on Feb. 25, 2020, in Talavera, Nueva Ecija.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and multinational company Corteva Agriscience entered into a partnership agreement in October 2019 to set up farming academies that will cover 40 municipalities with a total of 50,000 hectares for rice and corn production.

'Mas mabilis ang pag-angat ng mga magsasaka (Farmers would level up more quickly) through partnerships,' Secretary Dar said.

He commended the Corteva Agriscience for its initiative and urged the farmer cooperatives and local government units (LGUs) to make the most from their partnership with the national government and the private sector.

Guided by the twin goals of increasing farmers' productivity and profitability, the DA and Corteva Agriscience will provide farmers with season-long field and classroom training sessions and promote high-quality seeds, good agricultural practices, and modern farming technologies.

'Through the EduFarm project, we are sharing our knowledge of agricultural best practices and products in order to raise crop productivity and improve farmer income,' Mittal said.

Over 200 farmers, LGU representatives, and other stakeholders attended the inauguration of the Nueva Ecija Rice EduFarm in Barangay Homestead in Talavera wherein they had an up-close project experience through field tour to growing plots and training shed. ### (Gumamela Celes Bejarin, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : (Revised) Notice Regarding the Determination of the Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (Unpaid Stock Options)
PU
11:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : (Revised) Notice Regarding the Determination of the Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (Paid-in Stock Options)
PU
11:01pInteractive Children's Books Market 2020-2024 | Using Interactive Books for Early Literacy to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:53pUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : FY2019 Results Presentation
PU
10:53pHAPPILY EVER AFTER : Best Buy employee, family together at last
PU
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SIX, SPR and WBK
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FSCT, PTLA and QD
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPRA, WBK, SPR and SSL
GL
10:51pTRULIEVE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. - TCNNF
BU
10:48pUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : FY2019 Corporate Governance Statement & Appendix 4G
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
4DENTSU GROUP INC. : DENTSU : shares slide to 7 year lows on Olympics cancellation fears
5CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : 4Q Net Profit Surged

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group