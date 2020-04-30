Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DA-PCA, other agencies to study virgin coconut oil to help fight Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:34pm EDT

Author: DA Communications Group | 1 May 2020

The Department of Agriculture through the Philippine Coconut Authority (DA-PCA) is partnering with other agencies to study the curative properties of virgin coconut oil (VCO) on patients infected with the COVID-19.

'This is indeed good news for us, a silver lining in the scientific community. This inter-agency effort is reflective of the 'Bayanihan to Heal as One Act' the success of which will not only help our Covid-19 patients, but also benefit our marginal coconut farmers,' said Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

PCA administrator Benjamin Madrigal, Jr. said previous researches have shown that VCO has high potency anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal qualities.

'Initial research results show that the lauric acid in VCO helps fight the corona virus in three ways, as it: disintegrates the virus membrane; inhibits virus maturation; and prevents binding of viral proteins to the host cell membrane,' said Madrigal.

The ongoing study, with an initial P5-million funding, is being conducted by the DA-PCA in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology's Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI), Philippine Center for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), and DOST Region 4A, the Department of Health (DOH), University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH), and the team of Professor Fabian Antonio Dayrit of Ateneo de Manila University.

The two-pronged study involves, first, a community-based modified clinical study on the use of VCO, involving persons under investigation for Covid-19 infection who exhibit symptoms of the disease. The tests are being conducted by the FNRI with DOST-4A, Santa Rosa City government, in Laguna, and Medical City South Luzon.

Second, the VCO is used as a supplement to the daily treatment regimen - in addition to the pharmaceutical drugs being assessed in clinical trials - of Covid-19 positive patients at PGH.

'To ensure the success of said research studies, the PCA is providing all the quality VCO that has passed stringent laboratory analysis for its physio-chemical, microbial and heavy metal content,' said Madrigal, noting that the agency shared P1.4 million in the inter-agency initiative.

The PCA will also support all the clinical laboratory tests in the community-based studies to determine the anti-viral and immune system boosting qualities of VCO.

'With this favorable development, the demand for VCO has started to pick up with the on-going confirmatory clinical research at UP-PGH and at the community quarantine facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna,' Madrigal said.

In all, Secretary Dar commended and urged the PCA to institute innovative strategies to further increase the production of quality VCO nationwide, and thus provide coconut farmers a stable market and steady income. ### (Rita dela Cruz, DA StratComms)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 00:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:07pSABESP : - Notice to the Market
PR
10:01pBOREAL METALS : Announces the Postponement of Filing Annual Financial Statements and MD&A Due to COVID-19 Related Delays
AQ
10:01pICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED : Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
10:01pPROSEGUR : Seeks Start-ups to Create COVID-19 Free Spaces
BU
10:01pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Board Games Market 2020-2024 | Rapid Improvements in Gameplay to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:55pREMINDER / GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC. : Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 - Release Date and Conference Call
AQ
09:49pENTERGY : Crews Expect to Complete Restoration Tonight Following Recent Storms
PU
09:45pXIAOMI : Apple, Huawei boost market share, as first-quarter China smartphone shipments fall - Canalys
RE
09:41pAMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-related costs
RE
09:34pAMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-related costs
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treat..
3ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES : Amgen studying Otezla for coronavirus, looki..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on Bond Offering
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American Airlines, Delta, United to require facial coverings on U.S. flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group