DA intensifies quarantine measures to control, prevent spread of ASF in Mindanao

Author: DA Communications Group | 20 February 2020

With the confirmation of African Swine Fever (ASF) incidence in Mindanao, Agriculture Secretary William Dar recently issued a circular to strictly implement veterinary quarantine measures against ASF, in partnership with the local government units (LGUs), and concerned national agencies.

'I am directing the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and other concerned agencies of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to implement the establishment of the checkpoints on 24/7 operations with disinfection equipment and facilities, including foot baths, in all entry points in Mindanao,' said Secretary Dar in DA memorandum circular No. 03, Series of 2020, signed on February 14, 2020.

'There will be a mandatory inspection of vessels docking in Mindanao ports with meat products from ASF-affected zones and countries,' he added.

The establishment of 24/7 quarantine checkpoints and mandatory inspection at international and domestic seaports and airports will be done in close coordination with the LGUs, Bureau of Customs and Philippine Ports Authority.

Checked-in and hand-carried luggage of all incoming passengers from ASF-affected zones and countries will be thoroughly inspected by DA-BAI veterinary quarantine personnel, who will confiscate and immediately destroy all pork products.

Meanwhile, he urged the country's veterinarians to help the DA and LGUs in the strong and sustained implementation of biosecurity and quarantine measures to control ASF and cushion its impact on the hog sector.

The DA chief made the call during the 87th PVMA Scientific Conference and Convention, on February 19, in Davao City, where he served as the keynote speaker.

'We ask you to remain steadfast in your commitment to share and disseminate information, trends and issues in the field of veterinary medicine, both here and abroad, especially with regards to ASF and other traditional and emerging animal diseases,' he urged the more than 2,000 attendees and guests of the PVMA event.

To date, the Philippines has culled 230,000 hogs or 1.8 percent of the national swine population of 12.7 million. Of these, only 15 percent were ASF-infected, and the rest healthy, but all were culled, as they were within the one-kilometer infected zone, under the '1-7-10 protocol.'

'However, our total culled pigs is minimal compared to other neighboring ASF-affected countries,' the DA chief noted.

In its latest report, the World Organization for Animal Health or OIE said Vietnam has culled 5,960,000 pigs, while China had 1,193,000.

The DA, in partnership with the swine industry players and veterinary groups, is considering to modify the prevailing 1-7-10 protocol, decreasing the coverage of the infected zone to only 500- meter radius, and that only infected pigs will be culled, while the healthy ones will be separated, quarantined and observed.

'The private commercial farms have assured us that they have enough supply of pork and pork products for the entire 2020,' said Secretary Dar.

'We are constantly meeting with key hog industry leaders, who assured us that they are increasing their stocks,' Dar concluded. ### (Rita dela Cruz, DA-Communications Group)

