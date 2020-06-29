DAB Supreme Council Holds its Second Periodic Meeting during Year 2020

June 24, 2020 - The Supreme Council of Da Afghanistan Bank which is the highest decision making body of the bank, held its second annual periodic meeting during 2020. The meeting was held online to prevent the spread of the corona-virus.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Ajmal Ahmadi, the acting Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank. At the outset, the members of the Supreme Council congratulated Mr. Ahmadi on his appointment as Governor of DAB and extended their best wishes for his success.

Subsequently, the economic situation of Afghanistan, monetary policy implementation, banking system performance and other issues related to the bank and the financial system of the country were discussed.

It's worth mentioning that the Supreme Council of the bank holds its meetings four times a year which are arranged quarterly wherein various topics such as policy making, banking performance, activities and achievements are discussed and decisions are made in relation to the improvement of banking performance and the financial system of the country.