DAEX Makes Strategic Investment in SVPER

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DAEX (Digital Assets Exchange), a distributed digital asset-clearing ecosystem built using a blockchain based multi-asset clearing and settlement protocol, have taken further steps in their strategic investment portfolio by announcing a recent investment in SVPER, a social instant video-only app for forming real-life relationships in real time. LBank, a revolutionary digital asset exchange, also joined alongside DAEX as an investor in supporting SVPER.

Catherine Zhou, Director at DAEX, said: "The strategic partnership between DAEX and SVPER will help to fill in the gaps when it comes to DAEX's underlying identification technologies. In this way, the SVPER team will also assist in improving the layout of the DAEX ecosystem as a whole, laying the foundation for greater co-operation in the future."

DAEX are creating a clearing ecosystem using distributed ledger technology, which aims to serve centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. By clearing trades on a public chain in a transparent way, DAEX aims to build a clearing house for cryptocurrency trading which will provide a smoother and more efficient market as a whole. The ecosystem will include a range of products, including the Clearing Chain, the DAEX Fund, the DAEX Wallet, and partnered centralized exchanges.

Recently, DAEX have established key partnerships with identification technology group IAME, blockchain security group BUGX, blockchain services provider Sophon Capital Community, the multi-functional fintech platform HyperQuant, and digital asset exchanges XBrick and Tokenomy. Having further increased this network by collaborating with SVPER, DAEX plans to continue expanding, with their test net scheduled to be live in quarter four of 2018.

