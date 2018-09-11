Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DAEX Makes Strategic Investment in SVPER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:30am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DAEX (Digital Assets Exchange), a distributed digital asset-clearing ecosystem built using a blockchain based multi-asset clearing and settlement protocol, have taken further steps in their strategic investment portfolio by announcing a recent investment in SVPER, a social instant video-only app for forming real-life relationships in real time. LBank, a revolutionary digital asset exchange, also joined alongside DAEX as an investor in supporting SVPER.

DAEX Makes Strategic Investment in SVPER

Catherine Zhou, Director at DAEX, said: "The strategic partnership between DAEX and SVPER will help to fill in the gaps when it comes to DAEX's underlying identification technologies. In this way, the SVPER team will also assist in improving the layout of the DAEX ecosystem as a whole, laying the foundation for greater co-operation in the future."

DAEX are creating a clearing ecosystem using distributed ledger technology, which aims to serve centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. By clearing trades on a public chain in a transparent way, DAEX aims to build a clearing house for cryptocurrency trading which will provide a smoother and more efficient market as a whole. The ecosystem will include a range of products, including the Clearing Chain, the DAEX Fund, the DAEX Wallet, and partnered centralized exchanges.

Recently, DAEX have established key partnerships with identification technology group IAME, blockchain security group BUGX, blockchain services provider Sophon Capital Community, the multi-functional fintech platform HyperQuant, and digital asset exchanges XBrick and Tokenomy. Having further increased this network by collaborating with SVPER, DAEX plans to continue expanding, with their test net scheduled to be live in quarter four of 2018.

To find out more about DAEX, follow them online at:

Website: www.daex.io 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DaexBlockchain
Telegram: https://t.me/DAEXOfficial_en
Medium: https://medium.com/daex
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqgUNUY8fM6-XIbweKrYL0w
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daexblockchain/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/daex-blockchain-group-limited/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daex-makes-strategic-investment-in-svper-300710264.html

SOURCE Global DAEX Foundation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Unveils Incredible Members Only Experiences For Loyalty Members
AQ
11:49aMERIDIANA FLY : Air Italy debuts Bangkok-Milan route
AQ
11:48aEnvision has vision for Wuxi battery plant
AQ
11:48aRare earth sector upgrade on the way
AQ
11:48aENGIE : PTT swats monopoly tag
AQ
11:47aCADIVI : Being fit to reach the new targets (11/09/2018)
PU
11:47aDANSATHON : the first international hackathon created by the BNP Paribas Foundation, with three partner theatres, that will gather 90 participants to imagine the future of dance in the digital age
PU
11:47aMIX TELEMATICS : 14) Dealings in securities by director (10 September 2018)
PU
11:47aPGNIG : extends cooperation with Ukrtransgaz
PU
11:47aRYANAIR : Customers Already Save Over 0.5m By Switching To Cheaper 10kg Check Bag
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.