Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DAEX Takes on First Exchange Customer, SEADEX, Following the Platform's SEC Approval in Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 05:00am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DAEX is pleased to announce that SEADEX, a Thai cryptocurrency exchange, will be the first official exchange customer of the DAEX Wallet. As an important part of DAEX's global ecosystem, SEADEX is helping DAEX expand its customer-base in the Thai cryptocurrency market. In exchange, DAEX will provide technical and financial support to SEADEX, creating a mutually beneficial partnership. This will include consulting services, development of the SEADEX trading software, and use of the DAEX Wallet, which will allow SEADAX to use DAX tokens for clearing and custody fees on their platform.

Screenshot of the DAEX Wallet (www.daex.pro)

On September 6, 2018, SEADEX received approval for a business license from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand. With the exchange now approved to operate legally within the country, DAEX will be able to take advantage of the government support as well as the exchange's current extensive local user-base—which is expected to grow after the SEC approval. SEADEX are the first exchange in Thailand to offer fiat to crypto trading, and will provide more trading functionalities in the near future after receiving support from DAEX.

Link to original article on SEC website (Thai language): https://www.sec.or.th/mpublish/digitalasset/digitalasset_listintermediaries.html

After SEADEX, the DAEX Wallet is set to be online for other partner exchanges this month. With the aim of providing comprehensive digital asset clearing and settlement solutions to exchanges, organizations and individuals, the DAEX Wallet is essentially the gateway to DAEX's clearing ecosystem. Through the use of a public clearing chain, the clearing of all transactions made with the wallet is facilitated in an open and transparent way. The DAEX Wallet is also able to store multiple cryptocurrencies. It supports the storage and trading of most major cryptocurrencies across exchanges and across public chains. After an exchange switches over to using the DAEX Wallet, users can quickly and easily connect to the exchange using their own wallet accounts. Deposits and withdrawals are completed through the underlying protocol of the exchange, allowing the exchange to complete these operations more quickly and thus improving the overall user experience.

DAEX has already expanded into numerous important markets, including Russia, Australia and various Asian countries. In the next year, the company aims to serve 10,000 corporate customers with the DAEX Wallet, including exchanges and funds. DAEX will also work with more than 60 investment organizations around the globe to build a new ecosystem for trading and clearing. Finally, the company aims to cooperate with 10 or more exchanges to whom they will provide services including technical support, DAX clearing tokens and investment.

Stay up to date with news and information from DAEX:

Website: www.daex.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DaexBlockchain
Telegram: https://t.me/DAEXOfficial_en
Medium: https://medium.com/daex
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daexblockchain/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/daex-blockchain-group-limited/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daex-takes-on-first-exchange-customer-seadex-following-the-platforms-sec-approval-in-thailand-300713466.html

SOURCE Global DAEX Foundation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:04aHOKKAIDO ELECTRIC POWER : Quake-hit Hokkaido power plant to be possibly back online on Tue.
AQ
06:04aABS CBN : opens PH’s first studio city
PU
06:02aGLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES : a Lead Investor in the KODAKOne Platform, Announces Image Protection Partnership with Social Media Content Marketplace Lobster
AQ
06:01aNigerian Federal Ministry of Health to Launch Pilot Cancer Drug Access Program with BIO Ventures for Global Health
BU
06:01aAYLA NETWORKS : and Tata Elxsi Announce Partnership to Deliver Value-Added IoT Services to Communications Service Providers
BU
06:01aKAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : First Order Received for Construction of Kawasaki-Developed 100 MW Class Combined Cycle Power Plant
BU
06:00aPRO KAPITAL GRUPP : Notice of prolongation of redemption date of PKG4 convertible bonds
AQ
05:55aTORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS : Recalled Valsartan Products Contain Not 1 But 2 Probable Carcinogens
AQ
05:53aSEADRAGON : 2018-09-17 SEA Announces Issue of Securities
PU
05:53aSIAM CEMENT PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, Won 5 Green Industry Awards from Ministry of Industry Reinforcing Its Positioning of Green Industrial Leadership (SCG Chemicals)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.