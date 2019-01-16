Log in
DALBAR Recognizes Nationwide for Outstanding Retirement Plan Customer Experience

01/16/2019 | 11:01am EST

Marlborough, MA, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DALBAR recognized Nationwide’s retirement plan business for providing a best-in-class customer experience to retirement plan participants. This recognition includes multiple service channels which cover the vast majority of Nationwide’s interactions with plan participants and really sets them apart from other retirement plan providers. Specific accolades earned by Nationwide Retirement in 2018 include:

  • The DALBAR Plan Participant Service Award for exceptional telephone support
  • Website Communications Seal for their traditional website
  • Mobile Site Communications Seal for their mobile-optimized retirement portal

To qualify for these awards, Nationwide was required to go through a thorough, year-long audit of each of the channels tested. Nationwide was evaluated against detailed criteria covering all aspects of the customer experience and were required to exceed stringent quality, design and usability benchmarks.

2018 marks the fifth consecutive year that Nationwide was recognized for their telephone support and their mobile-optimized web portal. Nationwide’s retirement website has consistently earned Recognition from DALBAR since first being tested in 2016.

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains the significance of these awards, stating, “In today’s economy, the customer experience is certainly a focus everywhere, but it is particularly important when you are talking about people’s retirement and their financial well-being. When making important financial decisions, it is critical to have the right information readily available. Nationwide clearly recognizes this and has put their participants first in everything they do. Participants in Nationwide retirement plans can choose the service channel that best fits their needs and rest assured that they will receive a superior standard of care.”

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

For more information about DALBAR, the Customer Experience Audit program, The Plan Participant Service Award or the Communications Seal, please visit DALBAR's website at www.dalbar.com or contact Brooke Halloran at 617-624-7273 or bhalloran@dalbar.com.

# # #

Contact: Brooke Halloran
617.624.7273
bhalloran@dalbar.com

DALBAR, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
