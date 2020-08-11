DANDY® CELERY HOSTS FIRST EVER ‘DOG DAYS OF SUMMER' PROMOTION

OVIEDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Celery launches a new ‘ Dog Days of Summer ’ promotion to offer both dogs and their humans the chance to win the ultimate summer prize pack! Now through August 31st, participants can enter HERE to win over $1,000 worth of prizes that both dogs and consumers can enjoy. Bonus entries can also be placed on Instagram .

Bark-worthy prizes include a year subscription to a popular monthly dog box delivery, an advanced DNA testing kit to celebrate your dog’s ancestry, a year’s supply of celery, fresh sweet potatoes to make dog treats from Bako Sweet , and more. The winner of the ultimate summer prize box will be notified via email the first week of September.

“We wanted to offer our fans something different and exciting to look forward to this summer. With more people working and staying at home, and understanding a lot of people are spending much of their time with their pets, we knew the Dog Days of Summer theme would be a hit!” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We’re also thrilled to be able to showcase celery in a different way and hopefully earn some new furry fans of Dandy celery along the way.”

Not only is celery a nutritious snack for people, but it’s also a crunchy, low-calorie treat with high water content to help keep dogs hydrated in the summer heat. According to Dogtor Kristi , celery contains vitamin A which is essential for growth and vision in dogs, and vitamin C which serves as an antioxidant to help combat many diseases, aid in wound healing, and so much more! Of course, celery should be fed in moderation, washed thoroughly, and cut into pieces that will allow safe ingestion.

To further align with the promotion, Dandy Celery is donating to Operation Kindness and the Humane Society of Greater Miami , and will offer additional support through social media engagement.

Dandy Celery is committed to providing inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas, and with this inaugural promotion, incorporating celery into snacks for both consumers and their pets. For more summer fun ideas to enjoy with human and furry friends alike, check out info.dudafresh.com/dog-days-of-summer and enter for a chance to win.

# # #

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, over the years the company has expanded their facilities to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com .

