DANSKE BANK 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, Llc Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S

03/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Danske Bank A/S (OTC: DNKEY). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Danske and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-dnkey/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by March 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 23, 2018, media reports revealed the extent of information provided by a whistleblower to Danske regarding money laundering activities in 2013, which it subsequently concealed while including profits from the illicit activities in its reporting, exposing it to regulatory action and fines.

On this news, the price of Danske’s ADRs plummeted.

The case is Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 773 Pension Fund v. Danske Bank A/S, No. 19-cv-00235.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
