DANSKE BANK 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, Llc Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until March 11, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Danske Bank A/S (OTC: DNKEY). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between
January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018. This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased ADRs of Danske and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-dnkey/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by March 11, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On October 23, 2018, media reports revealed the extent of information
provided by a whistleblower to Danske regarding money laundering
activities in 2013, which it subsequently concealed while including
profits from the illicit activities in its reporting, exposing it to
regulatory action and fines.
On this news, the price of Danske’s ADRs plummeted.
The case is Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 773 Pension Fund v. Danske
Bank A/S, No. 19-cv-00235.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005504/en/