Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DANSKE BANK Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Danske Bank AS To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 06:26pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Danske Bank AS ("Danske Bank" or the "Company")(Other OTC:DNKEY).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Danske Bank stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/DNKEY.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danske-bank-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100-000-investing-in-danske-bank-as-to-contact-the-firm-300776622.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:21pWEEDMD : Grants Stock Options
AQ
07:21pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Splits With 'Destiny' Studio, Sending Shares Lower
DJ
07:20pBRENTWOOD ASSOCIATES : Announces Investment in Afterburn Holdings
BU
07:20pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Nevro Corp. Investors (NVRO)
GL
07:19pETERNIT : suspends sale of asbestos fiber in...
PU
07:18pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Aphria, NVIDIA, DXC Technology, and Immunomedics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:11pBritish banks' new disputes service too limited, lawmakers say
RE
07:11pParque Arauco Accepts Offer to Sell 49 Percent Participation in Arauco Centros Comerciales Regionales SpA
BU
07:11pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Investors (AQUA)
GL
07:10pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.