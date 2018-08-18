Log in
DANSKE BANK INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Danske Bank A/S for Possible Securities Fraud - DNKEY

08/18/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Danske Bank A/S (OTC: DNKEY).

On July 18, 2018, the Company revealed that it would waive income relating to “suspicious transactions” at its Estonia branch, presently the subject of a money laundering investigation, noting that the amount was not yet determinable but that gross income related to the branch was estimated to be around $230M. Further, the Company expected net profit for 2018 “to be at the lower end of the [target] range.”

On this news, the price of Danske’s shares plummeted $1.43, or over 9.4% on July 18, 2018.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Danske and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

If you are a Danske shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-dnkey/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
