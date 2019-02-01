Log in
DANSKE BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY

02/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Danske Bank A/S (OTC: DNKEY), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Danske and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-dnkey/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Danske and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2018, media reports revealed the full extent of information provided by a whistleblower to Danske regarding money laundering activities in 2013, which it subsequently concealed while including profits from the illicit activities in its reporting, exposing it to regulatory action and fines.

On this news, the price of Danske’s ADRs plummeted, erasing more than $2.54 billion in market capitalization.

The case is Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 773 Pension Fund v. Danske Bank A/S, et al., No. 19-cv-00235.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
