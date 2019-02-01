DANSKE BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Danske Bank A/S (OTC: DNKEY), if they
purchased the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between
January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased ADRs of Danske and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-dnkey/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by March 11, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
Danske and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On October 23, 2018, media reports revealed the full extent of
information provided by a whistleblower to Danske regarding money
laundering activities in 2013, which it subsequently concealed while
including profits from the illicit activities in its reporting, exposing
it to regulatory action and fines.
On this news, the price of Danske’s ADRs plummeted, erasing more than
$2.54 billion in market capitalization.
The case is Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 773 Pension Fund v. Danske
Bank A/S, et al., No. 19-cv-00235.
