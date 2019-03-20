DARPA Awards BAE Systems Contract to Further Develop Autonomous Software for Air Mission Planning

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded
BAE Systems a Phase 3 contract worth $3.1 million to continue developing
autonomy software to improve the resiliency of air mission planning for
the military. The program, called Resilient Synchronized Planning and
Assessment for the Contested Environment (RSPACE), seeks to develop
human-centered software decision aids that can assist air operators to
better control daily operations in a complex battlespace.
In response to this need, and as part of the RSPACE program, BAE Systems
created software called the Distributed, Interactive,
Command-and-Control Tool (DIRECT) to improve air battlespace awareness.
Using assessment analytics, the software provides an easy-to-use, visual
interface to generate real-time alerts so operators can evaluate areas
of concern during the planning and execution of a mission. The software
also automatically adjusts to minimize bandwidth when
communications are limited and unreliable to assist in mission
continuity and completion.
“New users have found DIRECT easy to learn, indicating we are well on
our way to providing a software decision aid that will help planners
adapt to plan changes, make real-time decisions faster, and more
effectively execute their missions,” said Chris Eisenbies, product line
director of the Autonomy, Controls, and Estimation group at BAE Systems.
Created by the research and development team at BAE Systems, DIRECT is
part of the company’s autonomy
technology portfolio. Work for the RSPACE program is being performed
at the company’s facilities in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Arlington,
Virginia. The program also includes teammate Uncharted Software Inc.
