DART Dallas Area Rapid Transit Authority : Texas GLO Awarded DART CNG Fuel Contract

Texas GLO Awarded DART CNG Fuel Contract
Dallas Area Rapid Transit's (DART) board has approved a one-year contract with the Texas General Land Office (GLO) to provide natural gas fuel for their compressed natural gas (CNG) fleet.
The total authorized amount, based on both finance and proposed planning miles, is not to exceed $4,122,082.
The one-year contract begins October 1, helping DART achieve fuel price stability needed in the current twenty-year financial plan for their 674 CNG buses.
In 2009, DART officially approved the use of CNG as the fuel type for the agency's buses and constructed fueling station at bus facilities.
The CNG fleet was fully deployed in the fall of 2012.
