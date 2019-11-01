DAS Health Acquires Automated Medical Systems

Tampa, FL, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAS Health, an industry leader in health IT and management, announced today it

completed the acquisition of Automated Medical Systems, a healthcare IT company based in Valdosta,

GA, with clients in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and New York. As part of DAS’ growth strategy,

this most recent expansion further strengthens their position in the US healthcare technology space.



DAS Health actively serves nearly 15,000 total healthcare professionals nationwide. With offices in

Florida, Nevada, and Illinois, and a significant presence in Alabama, New Jersey, North and South

Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin, DAS Health serves clients throughout nearly all 50 states, and is the

largest eMDs and Aprima® reseller in the country. The recent acquisition enhances their product

offerings, including adding Henry Schein’s MicroMD® to their Electronic Health Records (EHR) portfolio.



“We are always looking for new ways to bring added value to our clients,” stated David Schlaifer, DAS

Health President and CEO. “With each acquisition, we are able to enhance the client experience,

whether it be with added solutions, resources or team members. The people we gain from these

ventures bring with them years of experience in healthcare technology, continuing to provide additional

levels of support for new and existing clients.”



“Because of DAS’ proven track record, I strongly believe that our clients, and our employees, will be set

up for success.” said David Lingefelt, CEO of Automated Medical Systems of the transition; “I truly feel

that DAS is the right fit for our clients.”



Automated Medical Systems’ clients will now have a substantially improved value proposition, as DAS

Health’s award-winning offerings are robust, including practice management and EHR software sales,

support and hosting, revenue cycle management (RCM), managed IT services, security risk assessments

(SRA), MIPS/MACRA reporting & consulting, mental & behavioral health screenings, chronic care

management, and other value-based care solutions.



About DAS Health`

DAS Health has been a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions and a trusted consultant

to independent physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems across North America since 2003.

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with regional offices in Las Vegas and the Chicago metro area, DAS delivers

superior health IT, RCM medical billing, value-based care and practice management solutions for nearly

15,000 healthcare professionals. It includes representation and support of various EHR platforms,

including Aprima®, e-MDs, Lytec, Medisoft, Practice Partner, NextGen® Office and Henry Schein

MicroMD®, and providing RCM, Managed IT, System Interfaces and numerous other services in

conjunction with AdvancedMD®, Allscripts®, eClinicalWorks™, GreenwayHealth™, and many others. DAS

was recently recognized for the 7th year in a row as a top healthcare company on the Inc. 500|5000 list.

Visit DAShealth.com to learn more.



