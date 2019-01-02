DAS Health Announces Milestone 10th Acquisition With Purchase of Altex Business Solutions

Tampa, Fla., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAMPA, Fla. – DAS Health, an industry leader in health IT and management, announced today it completed the acquisition of Houston, TX based digital health company, Altex Business Solutions. This marks the fourth acquisition by DAS Health within just the past four months, and their 10th overall.

DAS Health now actively serves well over 1,000 clients located across 47 states, with offices in Tampa, FL, Las Vegas, NV, and Aurora, IL. The recent acquisitions continue their nationally recognized growth and result in the expansion of their Aprima®, eMDs, Medisoft, Practice Partner and Lytec product representation, now also adding NextGen® Office to their EHR product portfolio. The DAS Health acquisition strategy has been recently accelerated by a multi-million dollar facility with Fifth Third Bank.

“We have developed a process that allows us to quickly and seamlessly integrate acquired company operations in order to provide the most comprehensive solutions to healthcare practices across the country,” stated David Schlaifer, DAS Health President and CEO. “We continue to expand our portfolio of products and geographic footprint so that we can help more clients improve their bottom line while delivering better patient outcomes.”

Lee Orsag, Altex founder and CEO, stated “I looked at a number of alternatives as I was approaching retirement. Based on their record of successfully acquiring similar companies and taking great care of both the clients and employees, selling to DAS Health was the obvious choice.” DAS Health has hired all Altex employees except Mr. Orsag, who is retiring.

Altex clients will now have a substantially improved value proposition, as DAS Health’s award-winning offerings are robust, including practice management and EHR software sales, support and hosting, revenue cycle management (RCM), managed IT services, security risk assessments (SRA), MIPS/MACRA reporting & consulting, mental & behavioral health screenings, chronic care management, and other value-based care solutions.





About DAS Health

DAS Health has been a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions and a trusted consultant to independent physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems across North America since 2003. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with regional offices in Las Vegas and the Chicago metro area, DAS delivers superior health IT, RCM medical billing, value based care and practice management solutions for well over 1,000 clients, 2,500 clinicians and 10,000 healthcare professionals, caring for over 10 million patients across 47 states. It includes representation and support of various EHR platforms, including Aprima®, e-MDs, Lytec, Medisoft, Practice Partner, and NextGen® Office, and providing RCM, Managed IT, and numerous other services in conjunction with AdvancedMD®, eClinicalWorks, and many others. DAS was recognized in 2018 for the 7th year in a row as a top healthcare company on the Inc. 500|5000 list and is a Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50 fastest growing company for the last nine consecutive years. Visit DAShealth.com to learn more.

