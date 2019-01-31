DASAN Zhone : DZS Introduces a New Generation of FiberLAN

January 31, 2019

New Passive Optical LAN (POL) Solution with Plug-and-Play Automated Network Provisioning for New Enterprise Fiber Networks

Oakland, Calif. - January 31, 2019 - DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced the introduction of its newly designed generation of FiberLANTM distributed switches and port extenders with plug-and-play self-configuration for Passive Optical LAN (POL) solutions. DZS has expanded its FiberLAN portfolio to improve ROI and manageability for IT organizations challenged with legacy network modernization and a skills gap by streamlining network operations so limited IT human resources can focus on their cloud strategy and digital transformation to optimize business processes.

FiberLAN offerings from DZS are known for their superior connection experience in a variety of environments including education, healthcare, hospitality, and stadiums among others. Now with automated network provisioning for centralized management and control, the new DZS FL-108 Series FiberLAN switch hardware and its SDN-enabled software with Intent Based Networking were designed from the ground up to be network IT friendly for easier and faster adoption. As the second largest publicly-traded vendor of ONT units for telecom operators, DZS has a robust selection of port extenders for POL environments, offering freedom of choice to select the ideal components for any sized new fiber Enterprise network design project in new construction or renovation.

'Across the marketplace POL is growing in its adoption, though customers have reported that plug-and-play offerings have not been available. Our new generation of FiberLAN provides this choice in the market, while increasing the cost and efficiency advantages compared to classic copper LAN.' said Mario Blandini, Head of Marketing, DZS. 'The new additions to our FiberLAN portfolio not only improve the agility that customers and partners can achieve, they also create new revenue opportunities and differentiation for our reseller partners.'

The new FiberLAN offering is a first in the marketplace among PON product offerings, with a look and feel that is familiar to network administrators in IT. Auto-provisioning built into the solution eliminates the need for special network expertise to configure switches. At the user end of the network, port extenders operate in a plug-and-play fashion for simple deployment. For common administration, new FiberLAN environments support a familiar industry standard interface typical of the network infrastructure used by Enterprises.

'We are excited to bring this new generation of POL to partners around the world in support of smart building initiatives to future-proof infrastructure and networks that will serve the IoT security and data growth demands for Enterprises long into the 21st century,' said Jun Bahk, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, DZS. Our expanded FiberLAN portfolio is not only a fit in large-scale wired networks, but now also fits for wireless, simple branch deployments, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) networks.'

DZS is a founding member of the Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), holding several committee positions in contribution to APOLAN's mission of supporting the growth and education of the Passive Optical LAN industry.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking technologies-including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks-to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world's most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

