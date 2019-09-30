DASAN Zhone : DZS Partners with VCTI to Add Network Evolution Analytics and OSS Automation for Broadband Network Transformation

The Partnership Will Empower Global Broadband Providers to Expand Internet Connections and Open a Path to 5G with Greater Speed and Agility across Multi-Vendor Networks.

Oakland, California and Somerset, New Jersey - September 24, 2019 - DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI or 'DZS'), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks and VCTI (formerly known as Velankani Communications Technologies, Inc.), today announced a partnership that will enable service providers to expand and innovate broadband services with greater customer centricity and lower costs.

As the industry transitions to 5G, service providers are challenged with 5G's density, latency, and speed requirements, making the integrity of network planning more critical than ever. This partnership allows service providers to automate the planning and design process of their fiber broadband networks and optimize their path to 5G.

In addition, VCTI offers products that automate and scale the orchestration of broadband service delivery and simplify access network operations. This provides immediate relief to service providers on the manual costs that are in place to mitigate fall-out while also improving time to revenue and the customer experience.

'The VCTI software product suite offers powerful analytic tools for service providers seeking to evolve their networks to 5G and other Gig services and grow their broadband subscriber base more efficiently. Their products are a natural complement to DZS and our world-class fiber, copper and 5G solutions,' said Mitch Fleming, VP Global Business Development, DZS. 'Service Providers need innovative software solutions that enable new service roll-out and customer data analytics engagement based on an agile cloud delivery model. The DZS-VCTI partnership is uniquely able to meet our joint customer needs.'

'We are delighted to work with DZS and their leading suite of solutions to enable broadband connections across 5G networks, as well as copper, fiber and fixed wireless networks,' said Raj Singh, CEO, VCTI. 'We share a commitment to enable Service Providers to rapidly deploy and deliver services that optimize ROI and deliver on their customer's experience objectives by digitizing their access network.'

The DZS-VCTI partnership will be introduced at the DZS User Group meeting in Pittsburgh, PA, September 24, 2019.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'will,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, include commercial acceptance of the Company's products; competition in the communications equipment market; the Company's ability to execute on its strategy and operating plans; and economic conditions. See also the risk factors in the Company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

About DZS, Inc.

DZS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service providers and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, value-add networking technologies-including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks-to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world's most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions headquartered in Oakland, California, USA, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

About VCTI

Velankani Information Systems, our parent company, was founded in 1985 as a full-service consulting firm providing engineering and management services to telecom and data communications firms. Velankani technology can be found in the infrastructure of more than 380 service providers, globally.

Built from this rich heritage, VCTI delivers automated intelligence products and services that allow our customers to grow and serve the broadband market with speed, intelligence and accuracy. For further information, visit us at www.vcti.io

