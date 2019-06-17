Log in
DASAN Zhone : DZS and 10G Ultra Fast Connected Britain

06/17/2019 | 12:14pm EDT
DZS expands customers with advanced FTTx solutions delivering 10G PON

Oakland, Calif. - June 17th, 2019 - DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced it has started trials of 10GPON solutions as part of the Connected Britain.

Full Fibre, a telecommunications company based in the south west of England, picked DZS GPON and XGS-PON equipment for its new optical fiber network. The operator said its network will cover business parks and the surrounding residential areas and will provide homes and businesses with bandwidths of 1 Gbps.

Full Fibre chose DZS GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) and XGS-PON (10-Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Network) products to make possible the active layer of its new FTTX network builds. Full Fibre's target groups are homes and businesses via a wholesale offering, giving customers a choice of a number of regional and local ISPs.

'We chose DZS because they have an extensive and powerful product portfolio and can give exceptional support in identifying and creating customized solutions. Their UK presence and direct relationships with customers mean the procurement process is transparent and support extensive,' explains Oliver Helm, CEO of Full Fibre. 'What's more, the company's impressive track record and business relationships with many other network operators mean we're confident that DZS products and roadmap will support our requirements well into the future.'

'We welcome the addition of Full Fiber to the DZS innovative customer base in the UK' said Peter Kemp, Managing Director of the UK, DZS-Keymile, 'We continue to expand our capabilities with 10G fiber solutions for FTTx and smart home connectivity. We are also pleased to continue to support the Connected Britain initiative whose goal is to have 15 million FTTH connections by 2025, and full fiber penetration by 2033, the race is on to secure investment to deliver this monumental infrastructure challenge.'

Please register for a meeting ConnectedBritain 2019 : https://info.dasanzhone.com/connectedbritain2019

Disclaimer

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 16:13:12 UTC
