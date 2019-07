For us, the smart building begins with the central nervous system, and if the passive optical network is the central nervous system, it allows for higher levels of connectivity and performance.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 16:02:02 UTC