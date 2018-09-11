Log in
DATATRAK International : Attending Upcoming SCDM 2018 Meeting

09/11/2018 | 02:27am CEST

CLEVELAND, OH, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCQX: DTRK), a software-as-a-service provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry, today announced it will be exhibiting at the 2018 Society of Clinical Data Management (SCDM) Annual Conference, September 23-25 in Seattle, WA (Booth # 414).

'We are excited to attend this year's SCDM event to meet and share best practices with the data management experts in clinical research,' said Scott DeMell, VP Sales at DATATRAK.' Both SCDM and DATATRAK seek to promote emerging industry trends and partner with data managers to push the boundaries with relevant information and solutions to meet today's evolving data challenges. This event is truly an invaluable resource because we are able to confer with professionals on the front lines that are shaping the future of data technology.'

DATATRAK will be exhibiting at SCDM 2018, Booth 414. Our product experts will be available to answer questions and provide demos on CTMS and EDC in addition to the exciting new enhancements made to the Enterprise Cloud Platform.

Book an appointment with DATATRAK to see the Enterprise Cloud Platform in action.

Join DATATRAK Thought Leaders:

· Twitter

· LinkedIn

· The DATATRAK Blog

About DATATRAK International, Inc.

DATATRAK International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. DATATRAK built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The DATATRAK software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Pre-clinical and Phase I - Phase IV drug and device studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The DATATRAK Enterprise Cloud includes the following products: Business Intelligence Analytics, Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Design, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, Image Data Capture, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, eConsent, ePRO and eCOA.

Disclaimer

DataTrak International Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 00:26:04 UTC
