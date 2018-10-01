Log in
DAV to provide free claims and benefits counseling to veterans at the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in DC

10/01/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What: DAV (Disabled American Veterans) will mark the fourth anniversary of the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in Washington D.C. by offering veterans no-cost benefits counseling and claims assistance on site, to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned. Any veteran who requires assistance with a Department of Veterans Affairs disability compensation claim or would like information about veterans benefits is invited to attend. Please bring identification, Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding military service to receive assistance. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services. 

When: Friday, October 5, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, 150 Washington Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

Who: U.S. Army veteran Zach Herrick, a Purple Heart recipient who was shot in the face during his service in Afghanistan, will be on site discussing the significance of the Memorial to America’s disabled veterans. DAV advocates, all veterans themselves, will be on hand to answer veterans’ benefits questions.

Why: The Memorial is a tribute to some of America’s most courageous heroes—disabled veterans like Herrick. The Memorial was constructed to celebrate those men and women who may be broken in body—but never in spirit. This year, we will be celebrating the fourth anniversary of the completion of the historic Memorial—which came to fruition after decades of work by tireless advocates.

About DAV:
DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than one million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

Contact: Mary Dever, 202-314-5233, mdever@dav.org  

