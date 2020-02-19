Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DAVID KOEHN NAMED TO IMS GLOBAL LEARNING CONSORTIUM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 12:36pm EST

Kitchener, Waterloo, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Senior Vice President of Product Management David Koehn has been appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Directors of IMS Global Learning Consortium.

IMS Global Learning Consortium is a non-profit organization comprised of over 550 leading suppliers, higher education institutions, K-12 districts and schools, and government organizations working in partnership to enable better teaching and learning. It was founded in 1997 as a project of EDUCAUSE and became an independent non-profit organization in 1999. IMS advances open standards technology and cross-sector leadership collaborations to support next-generation digital learning excellence.

David leads D2L’s Product Management team, the Segment (K12 | Higher Ed, Corporate | International | Services) Strategy Team, the Application Partner and Content partner team, as well as the Edu Competitive Intelligence and Edu Analyst team. These teams set the path for the short- and long-term product roadmap and messaging of the D2L product line.

“IMS brings people together to help learners around the world to shape the future of education,” says Koehn. “That’s a mission we are also deeply committed to at D2L, and I’m excited to be able to make a contribution to IMS’s important work over the next several years.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices, has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning, video management, intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning, and actionable learning analytics. D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L PRESS CONTACT

Erin Mills, VP of Demand Generation, D2L Corporation, pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pINVITATION HOMES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:57pSoma Capital Partners Acquires Murphy Crossing Office / R&D Campus for $130 Million
GL
05:56pHILTON WORLDWIDE : 02.19.20Hilton Supply Leader Reflects on Importance and Impact of Creating Opportunities and Driving Diversity Among Suppliers
PU
05:56pTOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Proposed Private Placement Raising a Minimum of US$9.1 Million to Accelerate Ortoire Exploration Program
PU
05:54pBANK OF MONTREAL : The Financial Women's Association of New York (FWA) Continues its Commitment of the Back2Business™ Return to Work Program
AQ
05:51pMAKOLAB SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : is in the black yet another year. A company with a twofold increase in its net profit in 2019
PU
05:50pNORTHERN DATA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:50pDALET SA : 2019 revenues: eur 58.5 million (+5%)
AN
05:48pCobalt Boats Celebrates 1 Million Hours Without a Lost-Time Injury
GL
05:46pXEROX : PrimeLink B9100 Series sets new standard in monochrome by printing documents better, faster and smarter.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1'MADE IN RUSSIA' PASSENGER JET FINDS A SINGLE BUYER: Aeroflot
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Liberian, Dutch and Indonesian NGOs Report ING Bank Over Oil Palm Investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group