DAVID KOEHN NAMED TO IMS GLOBAL LEARNING CONSORTIUM BOARD OF DIRECTORS
0
02/19/2020 | 12:36pm EST
Kitchener, Waterloo, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Senior Vice President of Product Management David Koehn has been appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Directors of IMS Global Learning Consortium.
IMS Global Learning Consortium is a non-profit organization comprised of over 550 leading suppliers, higher education institutions, K-12 districts and schools, and government organizations working in partnership to enable better teaching and learning. It was founded in 1997 as a project of EDUCAUSE and became an independent non-profit organization in 1999. IMS advances open standards technology and cross-sector leadership collaborations to support next-generation digital learning excellence.
David leads D2L’s Product Management team, the Segment (K12 | Higher Ed, Corporate | International | Services) Strategy Team, the Application Partner and Content partner team, as well as the Edu Competitive Intelligence and Edu Analyst team. These teams set the path for the short- and long-term product roadmap and messaging of the D2L product line.
“IMS brings people together to help learners around the world to shape the future of education,” says Koehn. “That’s a mission we are also deeply committed to at D2L, and I’m excited to be able to make a contribution to IMS’s important work over the next several years.”
