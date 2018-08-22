DAZN : ANNOUNCES CRISTIANO RONALDO AS ITS FIRST GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

DAZN, the global live and on-demand sport streaming service, has today
announced its first global ambassador: one of the greatest footballers
of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo’s key role as a global ambassador with DAZN will include
promoting DAZN across current live markets, including Germany, Italy,
Canada and Japan plus future territories.
Cristiano Ronaldo joins the DAZN family as both parties enter a new
chapter in their respective journeys. Ronaldo has just moved to Juventus
FC having spent his last nine years winning numerous team and individual
honors at Real Madrid.
DAZN arrived in Italy recently with a rich roster of exclusive premium
sports events including Serie A TIM, Serie BKT, LaLiga and Ligue 1,
signaling the dawn of a new era for Italian sport and fans.
James Rushton, CEO, DAZN, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for
DAZN. As our business grows internationally and pushes new boundaries,
it’s important that we align ourselves with sporting greats who do the
same. Cristiano is undoubtedly a legend, fans love him and that’s why we
wanted to work with him. He’s a big sports fan himself, so having him
advocating the work we’re doing is perfect.”
Cristiano Ronaldo added: “The world is changing and thanks to an
innovative approach, DAZN is breaking down barriers for sports fans. Now
we can watch sport however and whenever we want, which is why, for me,
being part of DAZN’s journey was an easy decision to make.”
ABOUT DAZN
DAZN is the world’s first pure sports streaming
service that allows fans to watch their sports, their way, live or
on-demand. Fans can watch their favorite teams, leagues and players
anytime, anywhere, for just one affordable monthly price for access to
all available sports on the platform. DAZN provides for a 1-month free
trial, no long-term contract, no bundles and the option of cancelling
the subscription whenever you want. DAZN is available in Germany,
Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Canada and Italy on most connected devices
including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. DAZN is a
part of Perform, a leading global sports media group. DAZN will launch
in the U.S. on Sept. 10 at just $9.99 a month.
Visit http://media.dazn.com/en/
for more information.
ABOUT PERFORM GROUP
Perform Group is the digital leader in
global sports media and one of the fastest growing sports media
companies in the world. With almost 3,000 employees in over 30
countries, its businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with
sports. Perform Group streams sports to fans directly through
DAZN, its unique live and on-demand service. It partners with the
biggest rights holders such as WTA, NFL, FIBA and CONMEBOL to help them
commercialize and grow their sports around the world. It produces
better, faster, more detailed content and data for broadcasters, media
companies, sports teams and sponsors. It operates some of the world's
biggest digital sports platforms, such as Goal.com and SportingNews.com.
Visit performgroup.com
for further information.
ABOUT ACCESS INDUSTRIES
Founded in 1986 by Sir Leonard
Blavatnik, the global industrialist and philanthropist, Access
Industries is a privately-held group with strategic investments in the
United States, Europe and South America. With corporate offices in New
York, London and Moscow, its holdings include a number of market-leading
companies in the natural resources and chemicals, media and
telecommunications, venture capital and real estate sectors. Access
Industries’ investments in the media and entertainment sector include
Warner Music Group, Deezer, AI Film, and Perform Group.
Visit https://www.accessindustries.com/
for further information.
