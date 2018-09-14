DAZN and Combate Americas (MMA) Sign Landmark Multiyear English-Language Distribution Deal in U.S. and Canada

DAZN, the live and on-demand sports streaming platform, today announced
a landmark, multiyear rights agreement with Combate Americas, the
premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise. The deal
will bring a minimum of 13 fight nights per year to DAZN.
Beginning with this weekend's card, DAZN will be the exclusive home of
Combate Americas' English-language broadcasts in the United States and
Canada. The first match will stream live from Phoenix on DAZN at 10 p.m.
ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 14.
Calling the action inside "La Jaula" – the Combate Americas cage – will
be MMA superstars Gilbert "El Niño" Melendez and Julianna "The
Venezuelan Vixen" Peña, alongside play-by-play announcer Max Bretos.
Combate Americas is a fast-rising MMA organization known for its
action-packed fights and growing audience within the sport. This
monumental deal will bring Combate Americas to English-language viewers
for the first time.
"We are thrilled to be in partnership with an innovative and global
entertainment leader like DAZN, and to be able to showcase the
fast-paced, aggressive and in-your-face style of fighting that Combate
Americas offers and that, 25 years after I launched the UFC, has
re-defined MMA as 'Mucha Mas Accion,'" said Campbell McLaren, Combate
Americas CEO. "We continue to break new ground in this sports industry,
and this deal speaks directly to our pursuit of reaching new heights."
"Chapter one of DAZN's entrance into the U.S. market is focused on
combat sports," said Joseph Markowski, DAZN SVP, North America. "And
with 80 percent of Combate Americas' fights ending in a stoppage, we are
excited to bring that type of action to fight fans."
Following the announcement of deals across Matchroom Boxing, Bellator
MMA, and the World Boxing Super Series, the Combate Americas deal puts
the number of fight nights per year on DAZN at 80+.
Fans can sign up for DAZN for only $9.99 per month by registering at
DAZN.com or by downloading the DAZN app on a wide range of connected
devices, including smart TVs, PCs, smartphones, tablets, and game
consoles. For more information, fans can follow DAZN's U.S. social
channels: @DAZNUSA on Facebook, @DAZN_USA for Twitter, and DAZN_USA for
Instagram.
*Cards subject to change.
ABOUT DAZN
DAZN
is a global live and on-demand sports streaming service created by fans,
for fans, that is leading the charge to provide access to sports
anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees no long-term contract, no bundles,
just one affordable price for access to all of the service’s sports on
connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games
consoles. DAZN is currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland,
Japan, Canada, and Italy, and just launched for $9.99 a month in the
U.S. – where it is set to become a must-have for fight fans, with 80+
fight nights already lined up from Matchroom Boxing, Bellator MMA, the
World Boxing Super Series, and Combate Americas.
ABOUT COMBATE AMERICAS
Combate Americas is the premier
Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the
number two sport, after soccer, for sports fans worldwide. The Combate
Americas franchise includes reality TV programming, live events, and
mobile programming. The company's CEO, Campbell McLaren, is universally
recognized as the co-founder/co-creator of the Ultimate Fighting
Championship (UFC). New York Magazine described McLaren as "the
marketing genius behind the UFC" and Yahoo! Sports proclaimed that he
"knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today." With an
unprecedented product and a blue-chip ownership and management team,
Combate Americas is poised to break new ground and bring about a new era
in world championship level MMA competition.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005422/en/