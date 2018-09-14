DAZN and Combate Americas (MMA) Sign Landmark Multiyear English-Language Distribution Deal in U.S. and Canada

First Fight: Bantamweight World Championship Bout on Friday, Sept. 14

Gilbert Melendez, Julianna Peña and Max Bretos to Call the Action on DAZN

DAZN, the live and on-demand sports streaming platform, today announced a landmark, multiyear rights agreement with Combate Americas, the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise. The deal will bring a minimum of 13 fight nights per year to DAZN.

Beginning with this weekend's card, DAZN will be the exclusive home of Combate Americas' English-language broadcasts in the United States and Canada. The first match will stream live from Phoenix on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 14.

Calling the action inside "La Jaula" – the Combate Americas cage – will be MMA superstars Gilbert "El Niño" Melendez and Julianna "The Venezuelan Vixen" Peña, alongside play-by-play announcer Max Bretos.

Combate Americas is a fast-rising MMA organization known for its action-packed fights and growing audience within the sport. This monumental deal will bring Combate Americas to English-language viewers for the first time.

"We are thrilled to be in partnership with an innovative and global entertainment leader like DAZN, and to be able to showcase the fast-paced, aggressive and in-your-face style of fighting that Combate Americas offers and that, 25 years after I launched the UFC, has re-defined MMA as 'Mucha Mas Accion,'" said Campbell McLaren, Combate Americas CEO. "We continue to break new ground in this sports industry, and this deal speaks directly to our pursuit of reaching new heights."

"Chapter one of DAZN's entrance into the U.S. market is focused on combat sports," said Joseph Markowski, DAZN SVP, North America. "And with 80 percent of Combate Americas' fights ending in a stoppage, we are excited to bring that type of action to fight fans."

Following the announcement of deals across Matchroom Boxing, Bellator MMA, and the World Boxing Super Series, the Combate Americas deal puts the number of fight nights per year on DAZN at 80+.

Fans can sign up for DAZN for only $9.99 per month by registering at DAZN.com or by downloading the DAZN app on a wide range of connected devices, including smart TVs, PCs, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles.

*Cards subject to change.

ABOUT DAZN

DAZN is a global live and on-demand sports streaming service created by fans, for fans, that is leading the charge to provide access to sports anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees no long-term contract, no bundles, just one affordable price for access to all of the service’s sports on connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. DAZN is currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Canada, and Italy, and just launched for $9.99 a month in the U.S. – where it is set to become a must-have for fight fans, with 80+ fight nights already lined up from Matchroom Boxing, Bellator MMA, the World Boxing Super Series, and Combate Americas.

ABOUT COMBATE AMERICAS

Combate Americas is the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the number two sport, after soccer, for sports fans worldwide. The Combate Americas franchise includes reality TV programming, live events, and mobile programming. The company's CEO, Campbell McLaren, is universally recognized as the co-founder/co-creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). New York Magazine described McLaren as "the marketing genius behind the UFC" and Yahoo! Sports proclaimed that he "knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today." With an unprecedented product and a blue-chip ownership and management team, Combate Americas is poised to break new ground and bring about a new era in world championship level MMA competition.

