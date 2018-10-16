DB-Engines’ Latest Industry Results Reveal InfluxData’s Overwhelming Leadership Position in Rapidly Growing Time Series Database Category

InfluxData Increases Industry Lead with Growing Popularity of 49 Percent; Overall Industry Popularity Nearly 3 Times More than Closest Competitor

InfluxData, a modern Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics, events and other time series data that empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics and IoT applications, today announced its continued position as the overwhelming leader among Time Series Database management systems, according to DB-Engines’ latest results published this month.

According to DB-Engines’ October results, InfluxDB continues its unquestioned lead, outpacing the competition with its popularity increasing 49 percent over the past 12 months and 144 percent over the past two years. InfluxDB is InfluxData’s Time Series Database used as a data store for any use case involving large amounts of time-stamped data – including DevOps monitoring, application metrics, IoT sensor data, and real-time analytics.

The DB-Engines results included rankings of the leading vendors in the Time Series Database category, with InfluxDB’s user popularity ranking nearly 3 times more than the nearest competitor. InfluxDB’s user popularity also scored the biggest increases over the past month and year, as compared to the competitive field.

DB-Engines is an initiative to collect and present information on database management systems (DBMS). DB-Engines also ranked the overall Time Series Database Management System category, which continues to grow in popularity with a 38 percent year-over-year increase, and a 108 percent two-year increase. Overall, InfluxDB continues to show strong popularity among all databases ranked, increasing its ranking to 36 overall, up from 40 a year ago.

“When monitoring how well tools, applications, solutions, and hardware/software are doing, you are always looking at data that is time-stamped, making Time Series databases a fundamental requirement to collect, store and act upon that data as efficiently as possible,” said Mark Herring, InfluxData CMO. “Time Series workloads are unique and are best served by a Time Series database instead of a traditional database. The growth in this database segment is proof that users are finding its capabilities important in collecting and storing data that shows metrics and events for IoT sensors, DevOps monitoring, and real-time analytics.”

Metrics, events, and other time-based data are being generated at an exponential rate, as there is a growing requirement for analyzing today’s complex environments. The InfluxData Platform provides a comprehensive set of tools and services to accumulate metrics and events data, analyze the data, and act on the data via powerful visualizations and notifications. InfluxData’s unique features enable customers to quickly build:

Monitoring, alerting and notification applications supporting their DevOps initiatives

IoT applications supporting millions of events per second, providing new business value around predictive maintenance and real-time alerting and control

Real-time analytics applications that are focused on streaming data and anomaly detection

InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across industries – including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and telecommunications – by delivering the fastest growing Open Source Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights, data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their entire infrastructure – from applications to microservices, and from systems to sensors. More than 420 customers, including Cisco Systems, Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla, have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and events. InfluxData is pioneering the shift to time series in a modern metrics and events platform, and is making it possible for customers to become data-driven and take on digital transformation initiatives.

InfluxData, the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data) for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans, sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster, easier, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in San Francisco, InfluxData’s more than 420 customers include Cisco, eBay, IBM and Siemens. Visit https://www.influxdata.com/. Twitter: @influxdb.

