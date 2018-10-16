DB-Engines’ Latest Industry Results Reveal InfluxData’s Overwhelming Leadership Position in Rapidly Growing Time Series Database Category

InfluxData, a modern
Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics, events and
other time series data that empowers developers to build next-generation
monitoring, analytics and IoT applications, today announced its
continued position as the overwhelming leader among Time
Series Database management systems, according to DB-Engines’
latest results published this month.
According to DB-Engines’ October results, InfluxDB continues its
unquestioned lead, outpacing the competition with its popularity
increasing 49 percent over the past 12 months and 144 percent over the
past two years. InfluxDB is InfluxData’s Time Series Database used as a
data store for any use case involving large amounts of time-stamped data
– including DevOps monitoring, application metrics, IoT sensor data, and
real-time analytics.
The DB-Engines results included rankings of the leading vendors in the
Time Series Database category, with InfluxDB’s user popularity ranking
nearly 3 times more than the nearest competitor. InfluxDB’s user
popularity also scored the biggest increases over the past month and
year, as compared to the competitive field.
DB-Engines is an initiative to collect and present information on
database management systems (DBMS). DB-Engines also ranked the overall Time
Series Database Management System category, which continues to grow
in popularity with a 38 percent year-over-year increase, and a 108
percent two-year increase. Overall, InfluxDB continues to show strong
popularity among all databases ranked, increasing its ranking to 36
overall, up from 40 a year ago.
“When monitoring how well tools, applications, solutions, and
hardware/software are doing, you are always looking at data that is
time-stamped, making Time Series databases a fundamental requirement to
collect, store and act upon that data as efficiently as possible,” said
Mark Herring, InfluxData CMO. “Time Series workloads are unique and are
best served by a Time Series database instead of a traditional database.
The growth in this database segment is proof that users are finding its
capabilities important in collecting and storing data that shows metrics
and events for IoT sensors, DevOps monitoring, and real-time analytics.”
Metrics, events, and other time-based data are being generated at an
exponential rate, as there is a growing requirement for analyzing
today’s complex environments. The InfluxData Platform provides a
comprehensive set of tools and services to accumulate metrics and events
data, analyze the data, and act on the data via powerful visualizations
and notifications. InfluxData’s unique features enable customers to
quickly build:
-
Monitoring, alerting and notification applications supporting their
DevOps initiatives
-
IoT applications supporting millions of events per second, providing
new business value around predictive maintenance and real-time
alerting and control
-
Real-time analytics applications that are focused on streaming data
and anomaly detection
InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across
industries – including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and
telecommunications – by delivering the fastest growing Open Source
Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights,
data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their
entire infrastructure – from applications to microservices, and from
systems to sensors. More than 420 customers, including Cisco Systems,
Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla,
have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and
events. InfluxData is pioneering the shift to time series in a modern
metrics and events platform, and is making it possible for customers to
become data-driven and take on digital transformation initiatives.
About InfluxData
InfluxData,
the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built
from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data)
for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans,
sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build
next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster,
easier, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in
San Francisco, InfluxData’s more than 420 customers include Cisco, eBay,
IBM
and Siemens.
Visit https://www.influxdata.com/.
Twitter: @influxdb.
InfluxData, InfluxCloud, InfluxDB and InfluxEnterprise are all
trademarked by InfluxData. All other trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005347/en/