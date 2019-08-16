Log in
DB Insurance : 2019.2Q IR Report

08/16/2019

Key Performance Indicators

2Q, 2019

Home Page : http://ir.idbins.com

Table of Contents

At a Glance

----- 2

Financial Highlights

----- 3

Financial Performance

----- 4

- Income Statement & Premiums

- Efficiency

Long-Term & Auto

----- 6

- Long-Term 1

- Long-Term 2

- Auto

Asset Management & ALM -----9

- Asset Portfolio

- Investment Income

- Loan Portfolio

- ALM

Capitalization

----- 13

- Shareholder's Equity

- Dividend Payout

Appendix-----15

  • Overseas Investment
  • Maturity Schedule
  • Exposure to Affiliates

At a Glance

DB Insurance

  • DBI is the 2nd largest player in Revenue & Profit in the KoreanNon-Life Industry
  • 25 consecutiveprofit-making years since 1994
  • Global Rating :Aby S&P,

A(FSR), a+(ICR)by A.M.Best

  • Market Cap. : 4,198 KRW bn (as of Jun.28, 2019)
  • Outstanding Shares : 70.8 mn
  • 52-weekhigh/low : 76,000 won/57,000 won

M/S by Lines

(%)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Total

15.8

16.1

16.3

16.3

16.2

Auto

17.0

17.3

18.2

19.3

19.6

L-T

15.5

15.7

15.8

15.5

15.4

Commercial

15.3

16.2

15.8

15.2

14.8

* Based on Direct Premiums Written

* Long-Term : Inc. Lump-sum payment products

2

EPS

(KRW)

8,786

7,258

6,641

5,654 5,829

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

ROE

(%)

13.2

14.8

11.7

12.3

11.0

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Financial Highlight

Direct Premium Written

G/R

6.3

7.2

5.3

2.3

0.7

(%)

(KRW bn)

12,092

12,368

12,449

11,488

10,714

Net Income

(KRW bn)

400 413

622

470515

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

* G/R: 2014 is compared with Jan.~Dec. of 2013

Total Asset

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Shareholders' Equity

(KRW bn)

39,778

(KRW bn)

4,910

26,801

30,563

34,209 37,404

3,363 3,6833,964

4,416

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

3

Income Statement & Premiums

Performance Overview

(KRW bn, %, %p)

2Q

1Q~2Q

2018

2019

Gap

2018

2019

Gap

Direct Premiums

3,135

3,248

113

6,211

6,387

176

Written

(G/R)

0.4

3.6

0.1

2.8

Net Premiums

2,925

3,020

95

5,803

5,948

145

Written

(G/R)

0.6

3.3

0.4

2.5

Net Premiums

2,905

2,941

36

5,780

5,834

54

Earned

(G/R)

2.0

1.3

1.9

0.9

Loss Ratio

81.0

85.0

4.0

82.4

84.6

2.2

Expense Ratio

19.4

20.8

1.4

19.5

21.0

1.5

U/W Income

-11

-170

-159

-110

-324

-214

Investment

280

315

35

538

598

60

Income

Invt. Yield

3.50

3.55

0.05

3.38

3.42

0.04

Net Income

190

107

-83

300

206

-94

Direct Premiums Written

(KRWbn,%)

2Q

1Q~2Q

2018

2019

G/R

2018

2019

G/R

Auto

825

869

5.3

1,641

1,706

4.0

Long-Term*

2,048

2,085

1.8

4,084

4,143

1.4

Commercial

262

295

12.6

486

539

10.9

Total

3,135

3,248

3.6

6,211

6,387

2.8

* Long-Term : Includes lump-sum payment products

Percentage by Business Line

(%)

Long-Term

Auto

Commercial

8.7

8.4

8.2

8.0

8.4

22.5

24.7

26.3

26.3

26.7

68.8

66.9

65.5

65.7

64.9

2015

2016

2017

2018

Jun.'19

* Long-Term : Includes lump-sum payment products

4

Efficiency

Loss & Expense Ratio

(%,%p)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2Q

1Q~2Q

2018

2019

Gap

2018

2019

Gap

Auto

87.5

81.6

80.6

87.2

79.9

89.0

9.1

82.6

86.6

4.0

Long-Term

86.3

86.1

84.2

83.1

82.6

85.0

2.4

83.5

84.8

1.3

Loss

Risk*

90.0

90.2

85.9

85.5

82.6

92.6

10.0

85.8

92.2

6.4

Ratio

Commercial

72.5

76.5

64.3

67.5

64.9

66.2

1.3

64.6

71.9

7.3

Total

86.0

84.6

82.3

83.4

81.0

85.0

4.0

82.4

84.6

2.2

Auto

19.0

19.1

18.3

17.1

17.2

17.1

-0.1

17.8

17.6

-0.2

Expense

Long-Term

16.7

17.3

18.9

20.0

19.9

21.9

2.0

19.9

21.9

2.0

Ratio

Commercial

27.2

27.0

28.7

24.3

23.1

23.5

0.4

23.1

24.9

1.8

Total

17.7

18.2

19.2

19.5

19.4

20.8

1.4

19.5

21.0

1.5

Combined Ratio

103.6

102.8

101.5

102.8

100.4

105.8

5.4

101.9

105.6

3.7

* Long-term risk loss ratio include IBNR reserve and claim adjustment fees

5

Long-Term 1

Initial Premiums of L-T

(KRWbn)

2017

2018

2Q

1Q~2Q

2018

2019

2018

2019

Accident

25.1

27.9

9.1

6.9

14.3

16.0

Driver's

21.5

20.3

4.6

5.0

8.9

9.8

Health

35.1

45.4

9.9

15.4

24.1

30.2

Protection

6.8

7.8

7.9

9.1

7.9

9.3

Mth. Avg.

(G/R)

-4.6%

14.6%

21.0%

15.7%

15.1%

18.5%

Property

15.4

14.2

3.7

3.2

7.7

6.3

Saving

2.9

1.7

0.5

0.2

1.2

0.6

Annuity

1.2

1.2

0.3

0.2

0.6

0.6

Saving

1.6

1.4

1.5

1.2

1.6

1.2

Mth. Avg.

(G/R)

-32.4%

-11.2%

-7.4%

-19.9%

-6.7%

-22.4%

Total

101.1

110.9

28.1

30.9

56.8

63.4

Mth. Avg.

8.4

9.2

9.4

10.3

9.5

10.6

(G/R)

-11.6%

9.7%

15.2%

10.0%

10.7%

11.6%

L-T Premium Breakdown

(KRWbn)

2015

2016

2017

2018

1Q~2Q

2018

2019

Saving

4,498

4,389

4,077

3,780

1,938

1,799

Pct.

56.9%

54.3%

50.3%

46.2%

47.4%

43.4%

Risk

1,908

2,185

2,483

2,784

1,355

1,463

(G/R)

18.5%

14.7%

13.4%

12.1%

12.5%

8.0%

Expense

1,496

1,513

1,540

1,615

791

880

Risk+

3,403

3,698

4,023

4,400

2,146

2,343

Expense

Pct.

43.1%

45.7%

49.7%

53.8%

52.6%

56.6%

Persistency Rate

  1. Dec.'16 Jun.'17 Dec.'17 Jun.'18 Dec.'18 Jun.'19

13th

83.0

82.4

82.4

82.4

81.9

81.6

Month

25th

72.6

70.8

69.6

67.9

65.9

60.2

Month

* Average rate of the last 12 months

6

Long-Term 2

New Monthly Premium for L-T by Channels

(KRWbn,%)

2018

2Q

1Q~2Q

2018

2019

2018

2019

Sum

94

24

27

47

56

Pct.

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Pro-

Tied

50

12

13

26

28

Pct.

53.5

51.4

49.4

54.1

50.0

tection

GA

41

11

13

20

27

Pct.

43.6

45.5

47.8

42.7

47.4

Others

3

0.7

0.8

1.5

1.5

Pct.

2.9

3.1

2.8

3.2

2.6

(KRWbn,%)

2018

2Q

1Q~2Q

2018

2019

2018

2019

Total

111

28

31

57

63

Pct.

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Tied

62

15

16

32

33

Total

Pct.

55.8

54.3

51.5

56.6

52.1

+

GA

46

12

14

23

29

Pct.

41.3

42.7

45.6

40.2

45.2

Others

3

0.9

0.9

1.8

1.8

Pct.

2.9

3.1

2.9

3.2

2.8

(KRWbn,%)

2018

2Q

1Q~2Q

2018

2019

2018

2019

Sum

17

5

4

10

7

Pct.

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Tied

12

3

2

7

5

Savings

Pct.

68.1

69.3

67.4

68.9

67.9

GA

5

1

1

3

2

Pct.

28.8

27.8

28.7

28.0

28.2

Others

1

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.3

Pct.

3.1

2.9

3.9

3.1

3.9

Bancassurance

(KRWbn,%)

2015

2016

2017

2018

Total955 777 561 436

(M/S)17.8 19.5 17.3 17.9

Long-Term944 767 550 425

Commercial 11 11 11 11

7

Auto

TCM

2Q

1Q~2Q

(KRWbn,%)2017 2018 2018 2019

2018

2019

.

Pct.

Pct

Off-line

2,140

2,063

526

519

1,053

64.1 1,019

59.7

TCM

1,113

1,212

299

350

588

35.9

687

40.3

TM

909

896

221

234

439

26.8

469

27.5

CM

204

315

78

116

149

9.1

218

12.8

Total

3,253

3,275

825

869

1,641

100.0 1,706

100.0

  • TCM:Tele-Marketing & Cyber-Marketing Channel
    CM launched in Mar.'16

TCM M/S

(%)

2015

2016

2017

2018

Jun.'19

DB

18.4

18.6

18.7

19.2

19.8

Samsung F&M

25.8

28.4

29.5

29.9

31.8

Hyundai M&F

10.5

11.1

12.6

13.2

13.6

Kyobo AXA

14.9

12.9

11.1

10.0

9.1

Hanwha

5.8

6.7

6.8

6.8

6.2

KB

3.1

4.5

5.9

6.8

7.2

The-K

6.9

6.2

5.5

4.8

4.4

Off-line

2Q

1Q~2Q

(KRWbn,%)

2017 2018

2018 2019

2018

2019

Pct.

Pct.

Tied

928

888

225

233

449

42.6

453

44.5

GA

1,212

1,175

302

285

604

57.4

565

55.5

Total

2,140

2,063

526

519

1,053 100.01,019 100.0

TCM percentage in the industry

  1. 2015 2016 2017 2018 Jun.'19

TCM

31.3

32.8

35.2

37.7

40.2

TM

23.2

21.1

19.6

19.4

19.6

CM

8.1

11.7

15.6

18.3

20.6

* Samsung had CM exclusively until 2015

8

Invested Asset Portfolio

Invested Asset Portfolio

Equity Portfolio

(As of Jun.'19)

(%)

Out-sourcing

(KRW bn,%)

Dec.'17

Pct.

Dec.'18

Pct.

Jun.'19

Pct.

12.0

Invested

31,609

100.0

34,351

100.0

36,206

100.0

In-house

30.7

Assets

Cash &

414

1.3

748

2.2

508

1.4

57.3

Equity Method

Deposits

Equities

1,420

4.5

1,209

3.5

1,131

3.1

Bonds

13,085

41.4

14,177

41.3

14,927

41.2

Bond Portfolio

(%)

(As of Jun.'19)

Overseas

5,982

18.9

6,353

18.5

7,301

20.2

Corporate

Loans

9,572

30.3

10,733

31.2

11,188

30.9

19.2

Financial

7.8

47.1

Government

Real Estates

1,136

3.6

1,131

3.3

1,152

3.2

& public

26.0

Total Assets

37,404

39,776

42,222

Special

9

Investment Income

Investment Income

(KRWbn)

2017

2018

2Q

1Q~2Q

Yield

Yield

2018

2019

2018

2019

Cash &

8.4

1.6%

6.2

1.1%

3.4

2.2

4.4

4.1

Deposits

Equities

76.2

5.9%

-17.9

-1.4%

9.3

-0.9

35.5

11.9

Bonds

389.0

3.1%

470.8

3.5%

103.1

135.2

185.4

246.0

Overseas

204.8

3.6%

203.2

3.4%

59.4

63.6

108.6

113.5

Loans

350.0

4.0%

413.7

4.2%

102.8

113.3

200.7

220.0

Real Estates

6.9

0.6%

-1.8

-0.2%

1.7

1.1

3.5

2.2

Total

1,035.

1,074.

280

315

538

598

3

1

Investment

3.46%

3.31%

3.50%

3.55%

3.38%

3.42%

Yields

Investment Yields by Account

(%)

Jun.'18 Jun.'19

3.4

3.6

3.4

4.1

4.1

5.1

2.9

2.1

Bond

Overseas

Loan

Equity

Interest-bearing Assets

(KRW bn)

others

Interest-bearing

2,283

2,556

2,516

29,054

30,057

33,923

93.7%

91.9%

93.2%

Dec.'17

Dec.'18

Jun.'19

10

Loan Portfolio

Loan Portfolio

(KRW bn,%)

Dec.'17

Dec.'18

Jun.'19

Pct.

Pct.

Pct.

Sum

5,294

54.0

5,800

52.7

5,597

48.7

Policy

2,106

21.5

2,566

23.3

2,655

23.1

Retail

Real

2,210

22.6

2,443

22.2

2,093

18.2

Estates

Others

645

6.6

440

4.0

495

4.3

Credit

333

3.4

352

3.2

353

3.1

Sum

4,502

46.0

5,197

47.3

5,885

51.3

Real

1,136

11.6

1,554

14.1

2,002

17.4

Corpo-

Estates

rate

Others

53

0.5

0

0.0

0

0.0

신용

3,313

33.8

3,643

33.1

3,883

33.8

Total

9,796

100.0

10,997

100.0

11,482

100.0

* including allowance

Loan Quality

(KRW bn,%)

Dec.'17

Pct.

Dec.'18

Pct.

Jun.'19

Pct.

Normal

9,760

99.6

10,965

99.7

11,306

99.7

Precautionary

10

0.1

10

0.1

11

0.1

Substandard

15

0.2

9

0.1

15

0.1

Doubtful

3

0.0

3

0.0

3

0.0

Estimated

8

0.1

11

0.1

11

0.1

Loss

Total

9,796

100.0

10,997

100.0

11,345

100.0

NPL Ratio

Coverage Ratio

(%)

(%)

452.2

0.30

0.27

0.25

325.4

347.5

356.0

0.20

Dec.'16 Dec.'17 Dec.'18 Jun.'19

Dec.'16 Dec.'17 Dec.'18 Jun.'19

  • NPL(Non-PerformingLoan) : Below Substandard / Total Loan
  • Coverage Ratio : Reserve for Loss / Below Substandard

11

ALM

L-T Savings Premium Reserves

(KRW bn)

Jun.'17

Dec.'17

Jun.'18

Dec.'18

Jun.'19

Fixed

9,844

10,536

11,232

11,927

12,607

42.1%

43.5%

44.9%

46.2%

47.5%

Floating

13,555

13,700

13,792

13,875

13,932

57.9%

56.5%

55.1%

53.8%

52.5%

Total

23,398

24,236

25,024

25,802

26,540

Asset/Liability Duration

(%)

Jun.'17

Dec.'17

Jun.'18

Dec.'18

Jun.'19

Asset

8.24

8.38

8.61

9.16

9.22

Liability

7.45

8.32

8.36

9.73

10.02

GAP

0.79

0.06

0.25

-0.57

-0.80

Interest Rate on Reserves

(%)

Jun.'17

Dec.'17

Jun.'18

Dec.'18

Jun.'19

Fixed

3.90

3.89

3.85

3.83

3.79

Floating

2.69

2.65

2.59

2.59

2.57

Total

3.20

3.17

3.15

3.15

3.14

Crediting Rate Trend by Products

(%)

3.00

2.80

2.60

2.40

2.20

2.00

Jun.'16 Dec.'16 Jun.'17 Dec.'17 Jun.'18 Dec.'18 Jun.'19

3.10

2.80

2.60

2.40

2.25

2.20

2.20

3.25

2.90

2.60

2.40

2.25

2.20

2.20

3.25

3.00

2.60

2.40

2.30

2.25

2.25

12

Shareholder's Equity

Shareholder's Equity

RBC Ratio(Separate)

(KRW bn)

Dec.'15 Dec.'16 Dec.'17 Dec.'18

Jun.'19

(KRW bn, %)

Jun.'17

Dec.'17

Jun.'18

Dec.'18

Jun.'19

Shareholders'

3,683

3,964

4,416

4,911

5,742

5,328

5,385

5,368

5,993

6,888

Equity

Available Capital

(5,317)

(5,369)

(5,377)

(6,017)

(7,048)

Common

35

35

35

35

35

Stock

2,260

2,356

2,401

2,691

2,555

Capital

38

38

38

38

38

Required Capital

Surplus

(2,559)

(2,663)

(2,710)

(2,782)

(2,917)

Retained

3,031

3,403

3,920

4,290

4,369

Earnings

235.8

228.5

223.6

243.3

269.6

RBC Ratio

Capital

579

488

422

548

1,300

(207.8)

(201.6)

(198.4)

(216.2)

(242.0)

Adjustment

* Under K-IFRS accounting standards

* Consolidated figures in the bracket

13

Dividend Payout

Dividend Payout

(KRW bn, %)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Dividend Payout

22.9

23.8

22.2

23.4

24.6

Ratio

Dividend

92

98

104

146

127

Amount

Net Income

400

413

470

622

515

Dividend Yield

2.7

2.2

2.6

3.2

2.7

Dividend per

1,450

1,550

1,650

2,300

2,000

Share (won)

Stock Price

54,600

71,275

64,360

71,500

73,400

(won)

Shareholders Breakdown

(As of Jun.'19)

Domestics

3 Major

& Others

Shareholders

16.75

18.10

(%)

10.60

Treasury

5.00

DB Foundation

49.55

Foreigners

14

Appendix

  • Exposure to Affiliates
  • Overseas Investment
  • Maturity Schedule

Overseas Investment

(as of Jun.'19)

(USD k)

Amount

Comment

Government/CD

202,458

3.3%

Government bond of AAA rating or Short-term financial

instrument(CD, MMF)

Corporate Bonds

5,136,670

84.4%

Foreign corporate bonds

Bonds

Korean Paper

173,653

2.9%

Domestic corporate bonds denominated in U.S dollar

Structured Notes

295,832

4.9%

Interest payments based on a benchmark interest rates

of Korea or other developed markets

Equities

65,819

1.1%

Global equities(Individual stocks, ETF, etc.)

Real Estates

42,970

0.7%

Long-term investment in the U.S, Europe, etc.

Other Funds

169,453

2.8%

Multi-asset fund, Absolute return fund, etc.

Total

6,086,855

100.0%

16

Maturity Schedule

Maturity Schedule of L-T Savings Premium Reserve

(as of Jun.'19)

(KRW bn, %)

~1 yrs

1~2

2~3

3~4

4~5

5~6

6~7

7~10

10~15

15~20

20yrs~

Total

Pct.

Under 1.5%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

1.5~2.0%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

2.0~2.5%

393

450

431

266

94

64

120

363

350

328

2,697

5,555

20.9

2.5~3.0%

744

405

1,098

420

405

416

412

1,051

561

562

2,699

8,773

33.1

3.0~3.5%

10

10

0

28

49

20

8

32

95

82

573

910

3.4

3.5~4.0%

52

50

16

9

6

8

9

69

214

445

7,689

8,568

32.3

4.0~4.5%

59

59

80

75

21

16

14

207

118

177

1,327

2,155

8.1

4.5~5.0%

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

3

8

10

18

42

0.2

5.0~5.5%

0

0

0

1

1

1

1

6

21

35

113

179

0.7

5.5~6.0%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

6.0~6.5%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

4

8

15

0.1

6.5~7.0%

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

3

11

8

13

38

0.1

7.0~7.5%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

4

7

11

24

0.1

7.5~8.0%

0

1

2

4

5

8

9

43

98

64

47

283

1.1

Total

1,259

975

1,629

804

582

535

576

1,780

1,483

1,722

15,196

26,540

100.0

Pct.

4.7

3.7

6.1

3.0

2.2

2.0

2.2

6.7

5.6

6.5

57.3

100.0

17

Exposure to Affiliates

Equities

(as of Jun.'19)

(KRW bn)

Ownership

Acquisition

Book

Value

Value

Equities

302

312

DB Life

99.84%

DB Financial

25.08%

74

52

Investment

DB Capital

87.11%

55

55

Total

431

*Equity & Bonds Limit: Min. [3% of total asset or 60% of shareholder's equity]

Bonds & Loans

(as of Jun.'19)

(KRW bn)

Amount

Transaction

DB Life

10

Private Placement

DB Financial Investment

28

Corporate Bond

DB Capital

21

Credit Loan

Total

59

*Loans Limit: Min. [2% of total asset or 40% of shareholder's equity

18

Disclaimer

  • The enclosed information is the property of DB Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereby "DB").
  • Its contents are confidential, proprietary and legally privileged information.
  • The recipient(s) of the enclosed information may not, directly or indirectly, disclose, distribute, incorporate, or copy any part of this information.
  • DB reserves the right to ask for return of the information sent to the recipients.
  • Only DB may authorize disclosing or distributing this information to a third party(parties).
  • Unless otherwise stated, any pricing information given in this message is indicative only, is subject to change upon financial audit at the end of the fiscal year and does not constitute an offer to deal at any price quoted.
  • Any reference to the terms of executed transactions should be treated as preliminary only and is subject to our written confirmation.

19

Disclaimer

DB Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 08:01:07 UTC
