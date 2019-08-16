|
DB Insurance : 2019.2Q IR Report
08/16/2019 | 04:02am EDT
Key Performance Indicators
2Q, 2019
Table of Contents
|
At a Glance
|
----- 2
|
Financial Highlights
|
----- 3
|
Financial Performance
|
----- 4
|
- Income Statement & Premiums
|
- Efficiency
|
|
Long-Term & Auto
|
----- 6
|
- Long-Term 1
|
|
- Long-Term 2
|
|
- Auto
|
|
Asset Management & ALM -----9
|
- Asset Portfolio
|
|
- Investment Income
|
|
- Loan Portfolio
|
|
- ALM
|
|
Capitalization
|
----- 13
|
- Shareholder's Equity
|
|
- Dividend Payout
|
Appendix-----15
-
Overseas Investment
-
Maturity Schedule
-
Exposure to Affiliates
At a Glance
DB Insurance
-
DBI is the 2nd largest player in Revenue & Profit in the KoreanNon-Life Industry
-
25 consecutiveprofit-making years since 1994
-
Global Rating :「A」by S&P,
「A(FSR)」, 「a+(ICR)」by A.M.Best
-
Market Cap. : 4,198 KRW bn (as of Jun.28, 2019)
-
Outstanding Shares : 70.8 mn
-
52-weekhigh/low : 76,000 won/57,000 won
M/S by Lines
|
(%)
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15.8
|
16.1
|
16.3
|
16.3
|
16.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auto
|
17.0
|
17.3
|
18.2
|
19.3
|
19.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L-T
|
15.5
|
15.7
|
15.8
|
15.5
|
15.4
|
Commercial
|
15.3
|
16.2
|
15.8
|
15.2
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Based on Direct Premiums Written
|
|
* Long-Term : Inc. Lump-sum payment products
|
2
|
EPS
(KRW)
8,786
7,258
6,641
5,654 5,829
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
ROE
(%)
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Financial Highlight
Direct Premium Written
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G/R
|
6.3
|
7.2
|
5.3
|
2.3
|
0.7
|
(%)
|
(KRW bn)
|
|
|
12,092
|
12,368
|
12,449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
(KRW bn)
400 413
* G/R: 2014 is compared with Jan.~Dec. of 2013
Total Asset
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Shareholders' Equity
Income Statement & Premiums
Performance Overview
|
(KRW bn, %, %p)
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
1Q~2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
Gap
|
2018
|
2019
|
Gap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Premiums
|
3,135
|
3,248
|
113
|
6,211
|
6,387
|
|
176
|
Written
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(G/R)
|
0.4
|
3.6
|
|
0.1
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Premiums
|
2,925
|
3,020
|
95
|
5,803
|
|
5,948
|
|
145
|
Written
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(G/R)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
3.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Premiums
|
2,905
|
2,941
|
36
|
5,780
|
|
5,834
|
|
54
|
Earned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(G/R)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
|
1.9
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Ratio
|
81.0
|
85.0
|
4.0
|
82.4
|
|
84.6
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense Ratio
|
19.4
|
20.8
|
1.4
|
19.5
|
|
21.0
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U/W Income
|
-11
|
-170
|
-159
|
-110
|
|
-324
|
|
-214
|
Investment
|
280
|
315
|
35
|
538
|
|
598
|
|
60
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Invt. Yield
|
3.50
|
3.55
|
0.05
|
3.38
|
|
3.42
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
190
|
107
|
-83
|
300
|
|
206
|
|
-94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Premiums Written
|
(KRWbn,%)
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
1Q~2Q
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
G/R
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
G/R
|
|
|
Auto
|
825
|
869
|
5.3
|
1,641
|
1,706
|
|
4.0
|
Long-Term*
|
2,048
|
2,085
|
1.8
|
4,084
|
4,143
|
|
1.4
|
Commercial
|
262
|
295
|
12.6
|
486
|
539
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
3,135
|
3,248
|
3.6
|
6,211
|
6,387
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Long-Term : Includes lump-sum payment products
Percentage by Business Line
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term
|
Auto
|
Commercial
|
|
8.7
|
8.4
|
8.2
|
8.0
|
8.4
|
22.5
|
24.7
|
26.3
|
26.3
|
26.7
|
68.8
|
66.9
|
65.5
|
65.7
|
64.9
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Jun.'19
* Long-Term : Includes lump-sum payment products
Efficiency
Loss & Expense Ratio
|
|
(%,%p)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
1Q~2Q
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
Gap
|
2018
|
2019
|
Gap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auto
|
87.5
|
81.6
|
80.6
|
87.2
|
79.9
|
89.0
|
9.1
|
82.6
|
86.6
|
4.0
|
|
Long-Term
|
86.3
|
86.1
|
84.2
|
83.1
|
82.6
|
85.0
|
2.4
|
83.5
|
84.8
|
1.3
|
Loss
|
Risk*
|
90.0
|
90.2
|
85.9
|
85.5
|
82.6
|
92.6
|
10.0
|
85.8
|
92.2
|
6.4
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
72.5
|
76.5
|
64.3
|
67.5
|
64.9
|
66.2
|
1.3
|
64.6
|
71.9
|
7.3
|
|
Total
|
86.0
|
84.6
|
82.3
|
83.4
|
81.0
|
85.0
|
4.0
|
82.4
|
84.6
|
2.2
|
|
Auto
|
19.0
|
19.1
|
18.3
|
17.1
|
17.2
|
17.1
|
-0.1
|
17.8
|
17.6
|
-0.2
|
Expense
|
Long-Term
|
16.7
|
17.3
|
18.9
|
20.0
|
19.9
|
21.9
|
2.0
|
19.9
|
21.9
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio
|
Commercial
|
27.2
|
27.0
|
28.7
|
24.3
|
23.1
|
23.5
|
0.4
|
23.1
|
24.9
|
1.8
|
|
|
Total
|
17.7
|
18.2
|
19.2
|
19.5
|
19.4
|
20.8
|
1.4
|
19.5
|
21.0
|
1.5
|
Combined Ratio
|
103.6
|
102.8
|
101.5
|
102.8
|
100.4
|
105.8
|
5.4
|
101.9
|
105.6
|
3.7
* Long-term risk loss ratio include IBNR reserve and claim adjustment fees
Long-Term 1
Initial Premiums of L-T
|
(KRWbn)
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q
|
1Q~2Q
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Accident
|
25.1
|
27.9
|
9.1
|
6.9
|
14.3
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Driver's
|
21.5
|
20.3
|
4.6
|
5.0
|
8.9
|
9.8
|
Health
|
35.1
|
45.4
|
9.9
|
15.4
|
24.1
|
30.2
|
Protection
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
7.8
|
7.9
|
9.1
|
7.9
|
9.3
|
Mth. Avg.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(G/R)
|
-4.6%
|
14.6%
|
21.0%
|
15.7%
|
15.1%
|
18.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
15.4
|
14.2
|
3.7
|
3.2
|
7.7
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saving
|
2.9
|
1.7
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
1.2
|
0.6
|
Annuity
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
Saving
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.2
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
Mth. Avg.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(G/R)
|
-32.4%
|
-11.2%
|
-7.4%
|
-19.9%
|
-6.7%
|
-22.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
101.1
|
110.9
|
28.1
|
30.9
|
56.8
|
63.4
|
Mth. Avg.
|
8.4
|
9.2
|
9.4
|
10.3
|
9.5
|
10.6
|
(G/R)
|
-11.6%
|
9.7%
|
15.2%
|
10.0%
|
10.7%
|
11.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L-T Premium Breakdown
|
(KRWbn)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
1Q~2Q
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saving
|
4,498
|
4,389
|
4,077
|
3,780
|
1,938
|
1,799
|
Pct.
|
56.9%
|
54.3%
|
50.3%
|
46.2%
|
47.4%
|
43.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk
|
1,908
|
2,185
|
2,483
|
2,784
|
1,355
|
1,463
|
(G/R)
|
18.5%
|
14.7%
|
13.4%
|
12.1%
|
12.5%
|
8.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense
|
1,496
|
1,513
|
1,540
|
1,615
|
791
|
880
|
Risk+
|
3,403
|
3,698
|
4,023
|
4,400
|
2,146
|
2,343
|
Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pct.
|
43.1%
|
45.7%
|
49.7%
|
53.8%
|
52.6%
|
56.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Persistency Rate
-
Dec.'16 Jun.'17 Dec.'17 Jun.'18 Dec.'18 Jun.'19
|
13th
|
83.0
|
82.4
|
82.4
|
82.4
|
81.9
|
81.6
|
Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25th
|
72.6
|
70.8
|
69.6
|
67.9
|
65.9
|
60.2
|
Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Average rate of the last 12 months
|
|
|
Long-Term 2
New Monthly Premium for L-T by Channels
|
(KRWbn,%)
|
2018
|
2Q
|
|
1Q~2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sum
|
94
|
24
|
|
27
|
47
|
56
|
|
|
Pct.
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro-
|
Tied
|
50
|
12
|
|
13
|
26
|
28
|
Pct.
|
53.5
|
51.4
|
|
49.4
|
54.1
|
50.0
|
tection
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GA
|
41
|
11
|
|
13
|
20
|
27
|
①
|
|
Pct.
|
43.6
|
45.5
|
|
47.8
|
42.7
|
47.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
3
|
0.7
|
|
0.8
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
|
|
Pct.
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
|
2.8
|
3.2
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(KRWbn,%)
|
2018
|
2Q
|
|
1Q~2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
111
|
28
|
|
31
|
57
|
63
|
|
|
Pct.
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tied
|
62
|
15
|
|
16
|
32
|
33
|
Total
|
Pct.
|
55.8
|
54.3
|
|
51.5
|
56.6
|
52.1
|
①+②
|
|
GA
|
46
|
12
|
|
14
|
23
|
29
|
|
|
Pct.
|
41.3
|
42.7
|
|
45.6
|
40.2
|
45.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
3
|
0.9
|
|
0.9
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
|
|
Pct.
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
|
2.9
|
3.2
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(KRWbn,%)
|
2018
|
2Q
|
|
1Q~2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sum
|
17
|
5
|
|
4
|
10
|
7
|
|
Pct.
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tied
|
12
|
3
|
|
2
|
7
|
5
|
Savings
|
Pct.
|
68.1
|
69.3
|
|
67.4
|
68.9
|
67.9
|
②
|
GA
|
5
|
1
|
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
|
Pct.
|
28.8
|
27.8
|
|
28.7
|
28.0
|
28.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
1
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
|
Pct.
|
3.1
|
2.9
|
|
3.9
|
3.1
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bancassurance
|
(KRWbn,%)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Total955 777 561 436
(M/S)17.8 19.5 17.3 17.9
Long-Term944 767 550 425
Commercial 11 11 11 11
7
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TCM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
1Q~2Q
|
|
(KRWbn,%)2017 2018 2018 2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.
|
|
Pct.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pct
|
|
Off-line
|
2,140
|
2,063
|
526
|
519
|
1,053
|
64.1 1,019
|
59.7
|
TCM
|
1,113
|
1,212
|
299
|
350
|
588
|
35.9
|
687
|
40.3
|
TM
|
909
|
896
|
221
|
234
|
439
|
26.8
|
469
|
27.5
|
CM
|
204
|
315
|
78
|
116
|
149
|
9.1
|
218
|
12.8
|
Total
|
3,253
|
3,275
|
825
|
869
|
1,641
|
100.0 1,706
|
100.0
-
TCM:Tele-Marketing & Cyber-Marketing Channel
CM launched in Mar.'16
TCM M/S
|
(%)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Jun.'19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DB
|
18.4
|
18.6
|
18.7
|
19.2
|
19.8
|
Samsung F&M
|
25.8
|
28.4
|
29.5
|
29.9
|
31.8
|
Hyundai M&F
|
10.5
|
11.1
|
12.6
|
13.2
|
13.6
|
Kyobo AXA
|
14.9
|
12.9
|
11.1
|
10.0
|
9.1
|
Hanwha
|
5.8
|
6.7
|
6.8
|
6.8
|
6.2
|
KB
|
3.1
|
4.5
|
5.9
|
6.8
|
7.2
|
The-K
|
6.9
|
6.2
|
5.5
|
4.8
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Off-line
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
1Q~2Q
|
|
(KRWbn,%)
|
2017 2018
|
2018 2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pct.
|
|
Pct.
|
Tied
|
928
|
888
|
225
|
233
|
449
|
42.6
|
453
|
44.5
|
GA
|
1,212
|
1,175
|
302
|
285
|
604
|
57.4
|
565
|
55.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,140
|
2,063
|
526
|
519
|
1,053 100.01,019 100.0
TCM percentage in the industry
-
2015 2016 2017 2018 Jun.'19
|
TCM
|
31.3
|
32.8
|
35.2
|
37.7
|
40.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TM
|
23.2
|
21.1
|
19.6
|
19.4
|
19.6
|
|
CM
|
8.1
|
11.7
|
15.6
|
18.3
|
20.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Samsung had CM exclusively until 2015
|
Invested Asset Portfolio
|
|
Equity Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Out-sourcing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(KRW bn,%)
|
Dec.'17
|
Pct.
|
Dec.'18
|
Pct.
|
Jun.'19
|
Pct.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
Invested
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,609
|
100.0
|
34,351
|
100.0
|
36,206
|
100.0
|
In-house
|
30.7
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash &
|
414
|
1.3
|
748
|
2.2
|
508
|
1.4
|
57.3
|
Equity Method
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equities
|
1,420
|
4.5
|
1,209
|
3.5
|
1,131
|
3.1
|
|
|
Bonds
|
13,085
|
41.4
|
14,177
|
41.3
|
14,927
|
41.2
|
|
Bond Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(As of Jun.'19)
|
Overseas
|
5,982
|
18.9
|
6,353
|
18.5
|
7,301
|
20.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,572
|
30.3
|
10,733
|
31.2
|
11,188
|
30.9
|
|
|
19.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
7.8
|
47.1
|
Government
|
Real Estates
|
1,136
|
3.6
|
1,131
|
3.3
|
1,152
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
& public
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
37,404
|
|
39,776
|
|
42,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special
|
|
|
|
Investment Income
|
(KRWbn)
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2Q
|
1Q~2Q
|
Yield
|
Yield
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
Cash &
|
8.4
|
1.6%
|
6.2
|
1.1%
|
3.4
|
2.2
|
4.4
|
4.1
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equities
|
76.2
|
5.9%
|
-17.9
|
-1.4%
|
9.3
|
-0.9
|
35.5
|
11.9
|
Bonds
|
389.0
|
3.1%
|
470.8
|
3.5%
|
103.1
|
135.2
|
185.4
|
246.0
|
Overseas
|
204.8
|
3.6%
|
203.2
|
3.4%
|
59.4
|
63.6
|
108.6
|
113.5
|
Loans
|
350.0
|
4.0%
|
413.7
|
4.2%
|
102.8
|
113.3
|
200.7
|
220.0
|
Real Estates
|
6.9
|
0.6%
|
-1.8
|
-0.2%
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
3.5
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,035.
|
|
1,074.
|
|
280
|
315
|
538
|
598
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
3.46%
|
|
3.31%
|
|
3.50%
|
3.55%
|
3.38%
|
3.42%
|
Yields
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Yields by Account
(%)
Jun.'18 Jun.'19
|
|
3.4
|
3.6
|
3.4
|
4.1
|
4.1
|
5.1
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bond
|
Overseas
|
Loan
|
Equity
Interest-bearing Assets
|
(KRW bn)
|
|
others
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,283
|
2,556
|
2,516
|
|
|
|
29,054
|
30,057
|
33,923
|
93.7%
|
91.9%
|
93.2%
|
|
|
|
Dec.'17
|
Dec.'18
|
Jun.'19
Loan Portfolio
|
(KRW bn,%)
|
Dec.'17
|
|
Dec.'18
|
|
Jun.'19
|
|
Pct.
|
Pct.
|
Pct.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sum
|
5,294
|
54.0
|
5,800
|
52.7
|
5,597
|
48.7
|
|
Policy
|
2,106
|
21.5
|
2,566
|
23.3
|
2,655
|
23.1
|
Retail
|
Real
|
2,210
|
22.6
|
2,443
|
22.2
|
2,093
|
18.2
|
Estates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
645
|
6.6
|
440
|
4.0
|
495
|
4.3
|
|
Credit
|
333
|
3.4
|
352
|
3.2
|
353
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sum
|
4,502
|
46.0
|
5,197
|
47.3
|
5,885
|
51.3
|
|
Real
|
1,136
|
11.6
|
1,554
|
14.1
|
2,002
|
17.4
|
Corpo-
|
Estates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rate
|
Others
|
53
|
0.5
|
0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
|
신용
|
3,313
|
33.8
|
3,643
|
33.1
|
3,883
|
33.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
9,796
|
100.0
|
10,997
|
100.0
|
11,482
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* including allowance
Loan Quality
|
(KRW bn,%)
|
Dec.'17
|
Pct.
|
Dec.'18
|
Pct.
|
Jun.'19
|
Pct.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Normal
|
9,760
|
99.6
|
10,965
|
99.7
|
11,306
|
99.7
|
Precautionary
|
10
|
|
0.1
|
10
|
|
0.1
|
11
|
0.1
|
Substandard
|
15
|
|
0.2
|
9
|
|
0.1
|
15
|
0.1
|
Doubtful
|
3
|
|
0.0
|
3
|
|
0.0
|
3
|
0.0
|
Estimated
|
8
|
|
0.1
|
11
|
|
0.1
|
11
|
0.1
|
|
Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
9,796
|
100.0
|
10,997
|
100.0
|
11,345
|
100.0
|
NPL Ratio
|
|
|
Coverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
452.2
|
|
0.30
|
0.27
|
|
0.25
|
|
325.4
|
347.5
|
356.0
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec.'16 Dec.'17 Dec.'18 Jun.'19
|
Dec.'16 Dec.'17 Dec.'18 Jun.'19
-
NPL(Non-PerformingLoan) : Below Substandard / Total Loan
-
Coverage Ratio : Reserve for Loss / Below Substandard
L-T Savings Premium Reserves
|
(KRW bn)
|
Jun.'17
|
Dec.'17
|
Jun.'18
|
Dec.'18
|
Jun.'19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
9,844
|
10,536
|
11,232
|
11,927
|
12,607
|
|
42.1%
|
43.5%
|
44.9%
|
46.2%
|
47.5%
|
|
|
|
Floating
|
13,555
|
13,700
|
13,792
|
13,875
|
13,932
|
|
57.9%
|
56.5%
|
55.1%
|
53.8%
|
52.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
23,398
|
24,236
|
25,024
|
25,802
|
26,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset/Liability Duration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Jun.'17
|
Dec.'17
|
Jun.'18
|
Dec.'18
|
Jun.'19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset
|
8.24
|
8.38
|
8.61
|
9.16
|
9.22
|
|
Liability
|
7.45
|
8.32
|
8.36
|
9.73
|
10.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAP
|
0.79
|
0.06
|
0.25
|
-0.57
|
-0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Rate on Reserves
|
(%)
|
Jun.'17
|
Dec.'17
|
Jun.'18
|
Dec.'18
|
Jun.'19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
3.90
|
3.89
|
3.85
|
3.83
|
3.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floating
|
2.69
|
2.65
|
2.59
|
2.59
|
2.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
3.20
|
3.17
|
3.15
|
3.15
|
3.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crediting Rate Trend by Products
|
(%)
|
3.00
|
2.80
|
2.60
|
2.40
|
2.20
|
2.00
|
Jun.'16 Dec.'16 Jun.'17 Dec.'17 Jun.'18 Dec.'18 Jun.'19
|
3.10
|
2.80
|
2.60
|
2.40
|
2.25
|
2.20
|
2.20
|
3.25
|
2.90
|
2.60
|
2.40
|
2.25
|
2.20
|
2.20
|
3.25
|
3.00
|
2.60
|
2.40
|
2.30
|
2.25
|
2.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Equity
|
|
RBC Ratio(Separate)
|
|
|
|
(KRW bn)
|
Dec.'15 Dec.'16 Dec.'17 Dec.'18
|
Jun.'19
|
|
(KRW bn, %)
|
Jun.'17
|
Dec.'17
|
Jun.'18
|
Dec.'18
|
Jun.'19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders'
|
3,683
|
3,964
|
4,416
|
4,911
|
5,742
|
|
|
5,328
|
5,385
|
5,368
|
5,993
|
6,888
|
Equity
|
|
Available Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,317)
|
(5,369)
|
(5,377)
|
(6,017)
|
(7,048)
|
Common
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,260
|
2,356
|
2,401
|
2,691
|
2,555
|
Capital
|
38
|
38
|
38
|
38
|
38
|
|
Required Capital
|
Surplus
|
|
(2,559)
|
(2,663)
|
(2,710)
|
(2,782)
|
(2,917)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,031
|
3,403
|
3,920
|
4,290
|
4,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
235.8
|
228.5
|
223.6
|
243.3
|
269.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBC Ratio
|
Capital
|
579
|
488
|
422
|
548
|
1,300
|
|
(207.8)
|
(201.6)
|
(198.4)
|
(216.2)
|
(242.0)
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Under K-IFRS accounting standards
|
|
|
|
|
* Consolidated figures in the bracket
|
|
|
Dividend Payout
Dividend Payout
|
(KRW bn, %)
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Payout
|
22.9
|
23.8
|
22.2
|
23.4
|
24.6
|
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
92
|
98
|
104
|
146
|
127
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
400
|
413
|
470
|
622
|
515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Yield
|
2.7
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per
|
1,450
|
1,550
|
1,650
|
2,300
|
2,000
|
|
Share (won)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Price
|
54,600
|
71,275
|
64,360
|
71,500
|
73,400
|
|
(won)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders Breakdown
(As of Jun.'19)
|
Domestics
|
|
|
3 Major
|
|
|
|
& Others
|
|
Shareholders
|
16.75
|
|
18.10
|
|
|
(%)
|
10.60
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.00
|
DB Foundation
49.55
Foreigners
-
Exposure to Affiliates
-
Overseas Investment
-
Maturity Schedule
(as of Jun.'19)
|
|
(USD k)
|
Amount
|
|
Comment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government/CD
|
202,458
|
|
3.3%
|
Government bond of AAA rating or Short-term financial
|
|
|
instrument(CD, MMF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Bonds
|
5,136,670
|
|
84.4%
|
Foreign corporate bonds
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
Korean Paper
|
173,653
|
|
2.9%
|
Domestic corporate bonds denominated in U.S dollar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Structured Notes
|
295,832
|
|
4.9%
|
Interest payments based on a benchmark interest rates
|
|
|
of Korea or other developed markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equities
|
65,819
|
|
1.1%
|
Global equities(Individual stocks, ETF, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estates
|
42,970
|
|
0.7%
|
Long-term investment in the U.S, Europe, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Funds
|
169,453
|
|
2.8%
|
Multi-asset fund, Absolute return fund, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
6,086,855
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maturity Schedule
Maturity Schedule of L-T Savings Premium Reserve
(as of Jun.'19)
|
(KRW bn, %)
|
~1 yrs
|
1~2
|
2~3
|
3~4
|
4~5
|
5~6
|
6~7
|
7~10
|
10~15
|
15~20
|
20yrs~
|
Total
|
Pct.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Under 1.5%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
1.5~2.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
2.0~2.5%
|
393
|
450
|
431
|
266
|
94
|
64
|
120
|
363
|
350
|
328
|
2,697
|
5,555
|
20.9
|
2.5~3.0%
|
744
|
405
|
1,098
|
420
|
405
|
416
|
412
|
1,051
|
561
|
562
|
2,699
|
8,773
|
33.1
|
3.0~3.5%
|
10
|
10
|
0
|
28
|
49
|
20
|
8
|
32
|
95
|
82
|
573
|
910
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5~4.0%
|
52
|
50
|
16
|
9
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
69
|
214
|
445
|
7,689
|
8,568
|
32.3
|
4.0~4.5%
|
59
|
59
|
80
|
75
|
21
|
16
|
14
|
207
|
118
|
177
|
1,327
|
2,155
|
8.1
|
4.5~5.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
8
|
10
|
18
|
42
|
0.2
|
5.0~5.5%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
21
|
35
|
113
|
179
|
0.7
|
5.5~6.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0~6.5%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
15
|
0.1
|
6.5~7.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
11
|
8
|
13
|
38
|
0.1
|
7.0~7.5%
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
11
|
24
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.5~8.0%
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
9
|
43
|
98
|
64
|
47
|
283
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,259
|
975
|
1,629
|
804
|
582
|
535
|
576
|
1,780
|
1,483
|
1,722
|
15,196
|
26,540
|
100.0
|
Pct.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
3.7
|
6.1
|
3.0
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
6.7
|
5.6
|
6.5
|
57.3
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposure to Affiliates
Equities
|
|
|
|
|
(as of Jun.'19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(KRW bn)
|
Ownership
|
Acquisition
|
|
Book
|
|
|
Value
|
|
Value
|
Equities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
302
|
|
312
|
DB Life
|
99.84%
|
|
DB Financial
|
25.08%
|
74
|
|
52
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
DB Capital
|
87.11%
|
55
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Equity & Bonds Limit: Min. [3% of total asset or 60% of shareholder's equity]
Bonds & Loans
|
|
|
(as of Jun.'19)
|
|
|
|
(KRW bn)
|
Amount
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
DB Life
|
10
|
Private Placement
|
|
|
DB Financial Investment
|
28
|
Corporate Bond
|
|
DB Capital
|
21
|
Credit Loan
|
|
|
|
Total
|
59
|
|
|
|
*Loans Limit: Min. [2% of total asset or 40% of shareholder's equity
-
The enclosed information is the property of DB Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereby "DB").
-
Its contents are confidential, proprietary and legally privileged information.
-
The recipient(s) of the enclosed information may not, directly or indirectly, disclose, distribute, incorporate, or copy any part of this information.
-
DB reserves the right to ask for return of the information sent to the recipients.
-
Only DB may authorize disclosing or distributing this information to a third party(parties).
-
Unless otherwise stated, any pricing information given in this message is indicative only, is subject to change upon financial audit at the end of the fiscal year and does not constitute an offer to deal at any price quoted.
-
Any reference to the terms of executed transactions should be treated as preliminary only and is subject to our written confirmation.
Disclaimer
|
|