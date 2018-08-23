Log in
DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/23/2018 | 12:10pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
23.08.2018 / 12:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2018 German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/db-pfk-geschaefts-halbjahresberichte.htm English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/db-pfk-annual-half-year-reports.htm


23.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG
Theodor-Heuss-Allee 72
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716817  23.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.