DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
23.08.2018 / 12:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2018
German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/db-pfk-geschaefts-halbjahresberichte.htm
English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/db-pfk-annual-half-year-reports.htm
