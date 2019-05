DBA S p A : Annullamento delle 1.500.000 Price Adjustement Share (PAS) Villorba

DBA GROUP, holding di società operative nei settori dell'ICT, del PMO e dell'Architettura e Ingegneria, è stata fondata dai Fratelli De Bettin nel 1991. Conta 14 sedi in Italia, 2 in Russia, 1 in Montenegro, 2 in Slovenia, 1 in Serbia, 1 in Croazia, 1 in Bosnia Erzegovina e 1 in Azerbaijan. Il valore della produzione 2018 del Gruppo è pari a circa 49 milioni di euro e impiega, oggi, 525 dipendenti.

PRESS RELEASE

DBA GROUP: cancellation of the 1,500,000 Price Adjustement Share (PAS)

Villorba (Treviso), 22nd May 2019 - DBA Group SpA, an Italian technology consultancy company, specialized in network connectivity and solutions to support the infrastructure life cycle, announces that, today, the Board of Directors notes the complete cancellation of n. 1,500,000 PAS (Price Adjustment Share) held by the historic shareholders DB Holding S.r.l. (holder of 1,352,308 PAS shares) and Neurberger Berman Aifm Limited (holder of 147,692 PAS).

At the IPO the Company meant to reach a target of EBITDA 2018 equal to Euro 6 million net of the effects of the listing process; in case of failure to reach the threshold indicated above, the PAS action mechanism provided for the gradual cancellation up to a maximum of n. 1,500,000 shares held by historical shareholders. The 2018 financial year closed with a normalized 2018 EBITDA (net of the accounting effects of the listing) of approximately Euro 4.8 million.

Therefore, the Company communicates the resolution of the complete cancellation of n. 1,500,000 shares Price Adjustment Share (PAS), ISIN code IT0005285967. Following the cancellation, the Company's share capital consists of n. 11,500,000 ordinary shares, ISIN ISIN code IT0005285942.

As a result of the cancellation of the Price Adjustment Shares, the Board of Directors will deposit the text of the articles of association with the consequent amendments therein including the modification of the total number of shares in which the share capital is divided, proceeding to all related formalities.

DBA GROUP, a holding company operating in the ICT, PMO and Architecture and Engineering sectors, was founded by the De Bettin Brothers in 1991. It has 14 offices in Italy, 2 in Russia, 1 in Montenegro, 2 in Slovenia, 1 in Serbia, 1 in Croatia, 1 in Bosnia and Herzegovina and 1 in Azerbaijan. The 2018 value of the Group's production is approximately 49 million euros and currently employs 525 people.

The alphanumeric code is DBA

The ISIN code is IT0005285942 - DBA Group Spa ordinary shares without par value

The ISIN code is IT0005313017 - DBA Group Spa warrants on equities call stocks

Company Specialist: CFO SIM S.p.A

For further information Emittente Nomad DBA Group Spa EnVent Capital Markets Ltd Viale Felissent 20/d - 31020 Villorba (TV) 42 Berkeley Square - London W1J 5AW Italian Branch, via Barberini 95 - 00187 Roma Investor Relations Milan Office, via della Spiga 52 - 20121 Milan Francesco De Bettin Tel.: +0422318811 investor.relations@dbagroup.it