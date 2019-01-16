DBA S p A : Group si aggiudica un accordo quadro con SPEA S.p.A.

Comunicato Stampa

DBA GROUP SI AGGIUDICA UN ACCORDO QUADRO CON SEA S.P.A.

Alla società trevigiana l'appalto per la progettazione delle opere previste negli scali di Malpensa e Linate.

VILLORBA (Treviso), 16 gennaio 2019 - DBA Group S.p.A., società italiana di consulenza tecnologica, specializzata nella connettività delle reti e nelle soluzioni a supporto del ciclo di vita delle infrastrutture, comunica che la Sea Aeroporti di Milano ha aggiudicato a DBA Progetti, società di ingegneria di DBA Group, l'accordo quadro per l'esecuzione delle attività di progettazione civile ed impiantistica delle nuove opere e ristrutturazioni previste nel piano di sviluppo degli aeroporti di Milano Malpensa e Linate. Tra le opere, presso gli aeroporti di Linate e Malpensa si prevedono restyling dell'aerostazione, potenziamento delle strutture di accesso ai terminal, restyling delle aree commerciali, nonché riqualificazione di edifici, parcheggi ed infrastrutture di volo. Le attività previste, che riguarderanno la progettazione sia delle opere civili/strutturali sia di quelle impiantistiche, verranno svolte in modalità BIM (Building Information Modeling, la metodologia per la digitalizzazione dei processi, connessi con la gestione del ciclo di vita di immobili ed infrastrutture), secondo l'offerta informativa proposta in fase di offerta.

Ad integrazione dei servizi di ingegneria si aggiungono le prestazioni specialistiche tra cui rilievi topografici, sondaggi e prove (distruttive e non distruttive) su fabbricati o infrastrutture esistenti, anche tramite l'impiego di specifiche attrezzature e figure professionali di alta specializzazione.

La gara è stata assegnata a DBA Progetti, capogruppo dell'ATI nella quale sono state coinvolte F&M Ingegneria S.p.A., Steam S.r.l. ed Erre.Vi.A. S.r.l., l'importo complessivo del contratto supera 1.6 milioni di euro per quattro anni di cui circa 670 mila euro per DBA Progetti.

"Queste attività, insieme a quelle previste per l'ampliamento del Terminal 1 di Milano Malpensa ed altre in corso presso importanti scali italiani, si inseriscono in un piano di crescita della Business Unit Transport & Logistic che vede proprio nel settore Aviation uno dei mercati di maggior sviluppo dei prossimi anni" ha detto Francesco De Bettin, presidente di DBA Group S.p.A.

DBA GROUP, holding di società operative nei settori dell'ICT, del PMO e dell'Architettura e Ingegneria, è stata fondata dai Fratelli De Bettin nel 1991. Conta 14 sedi in Italia, 2 in Russia, 1 in Montenegro, 2 in Slovenia, 1 in Serbia, 1 in Croazia, 1 in Bosnia Erzegovina e 1 in Azerbaijan. Il valore della produzione 2017 del Gruppo è pari a circa 45 milioni di euro e impiega, oggi, circa 500 dipendenti.

Il codice Alfanumerico è DBA

Il codice ISIN è IT0005285942 - DBA Group Spa azioni ordinarie senza valore nominale

Il codice ISIN è IT0005313017 - DBA Group Spa warrants su titoli di capitale azioni call

Specialist della società : CFO SIM S.p.A

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Emittente Nomad DBA Group Spa EnVent Capital Markets Ltd Viale Felissent 20/d - 31020 Villorba (TV) 42 Berkeley Square - London W1J 5AW Italian Branch, via Barberini 95 - 00187 Roma Milan Office, via della Spiga 52 - 20121 Milan Investor Relations Francesco De Bettin Tel.: +390422318811 - investor.relations@dbagroup.it

DBA Group SpA Viale Felissent 20/D 31020 Villorba (TV) Italy Tel. +39 0422 318811 Fax +39 0422 318888

Press Release

DBA GROUP WINS A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SEA S.P.A

The company based in Treviso has won the contract for the design of the works planned at Malpensa and Linate airports.

VILLORBA (Treviso), January 16th, 2019 - DBA Group S.p.A., the Italian technology consultancy company specialized in network connectivity and lifecycle infrastructure management solutions, communicates that the Sea Airports of Milan have awarded DBA Progetti, an engineering company of DBA Group, the framework agreement for the execution of civil and plant design activities for the new works and renovations meant in the development plan of Milan Malpensa and Linate airports. Works at Linate and Malpensa airports include airport restyling, upgrading of terminal access facilities, restyling of commercial areas, as well as a redevelopment of buildings, car parkings and flight infrastructures. The planned activities, which will concern the design of both civil / structural and plant engineering works, will be carried out in BIM mode (Building Information Modeling, the system for digitalization of the processes, connected to buildings and infrastructures lifecycle management), according to the information offer proposed during the offer phase.

In addition to its engineering services, there are further specialized services including topographic measurements, surveys and tests (destructive and non-destructive) on existing buildings or infrastructures, also through the use of specific equipment and highly specialized professionals.

The tender was assigned to DBA Progetti, the parent company of ATI in which F & M Ingegneria S.p.A., Steam S.r.l. and Erre.Vi.A. S.r.l. are involved, the total amount of the contract exceeds 1.6 million euro for four years, of which about 670 thousand euro for DBA Progetti.

"These activities, together with those planned for the expansion of Terminal 1 of Milan Malpensa and other meants in the main Italian airports, are part of a growth plan in the Transport & Logistic Business Unit, which sees in the Aviation sector one of the markets in the greater development in the coming years" - said Francesco De Bettin, chairman and founder of DBA Group SpA

DBA GROUP is a holding company operating in the ICT, PMO and Architecture and Engineering sectors. It was founded by the De Bettin Brothers in 1991. It has 14 branch offices in Italy, 2 in Russia, 1 in Montenegro, 2 in Slovenia, 1 in Serbia, 1 in Croatia, 1 in Bosnia and Herzegovina and 1 in Azerbaijan. 2017 revenues were €45 million and the company currently employs about 500 people.

Alphanumeric numbers are DBA

ISIN code IT0005285942 - DBA Group Spa ordinary shares without nominal value ISIN code IT0005313017 - DBA Group Spa warrants

Specialist: CFO SIM S.p.A

More Information:

Company Nomad DBA Group Spa EnVent Capital Markets Ltd Viale Felissent 20/d - 31020 Villorba (TV) 42 Berkeley Square - London W1J 5AW Italian Branch, via Barberini 95 - 00187 Roma Milan Office, via della Spiga 52 - 20121 Milan Investor Relations Francesco De Bettin (Investor Relations) Tel.: +390422318811- investor.relations@dbagroup.it

DBA Group SpA Viale Felissent 20/D 31020 Villorba (TV) Italy Tel. +39 0422 318811 Fax +39 0422 318888