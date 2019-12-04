DBISP, John Miller Receives the Synnex Spirit Award East

CINCINNATI, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Synnex Corporation has awarded DBISP, John Miller the Varnex Signature Spirit Award East. The Varnex Signature Award winners are determined by comparing year-over-year achievements across the community. “I am honored to receive this award from the Synnex Varnex Community on behalf of DBISP,” said John Miller, President, DBISP, LLC. “This award exemplifies the strength and hard work of our team and we look forward to the continued collaboration and partnership with Synnex.”

About DBISP LLC

Established in 1999 in Indianapolis, Indiana, DBISP, LLC is a single-source provider for all business needs including IT supplies and services, office, industrial, and medical supplies. DBISP, a minority-owned, SBA 8(a) certified small business, has several GSA, CMAS & TIPS contracts offering their products to the federal/state/local government and K-12 and universities throughout the country. For more information visit www.dbispllc.com.

For more information contact: Tijuana McCrary DBISP LLC 513-299-7864 x1015 tijuana.mccrary@dbispllc.com