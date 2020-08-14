Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DBJ, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Fuyo General Lease to Invest With Airbus Ventures in Early Stage Aerospace Technologies and Start Up Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ), Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (Mitsubishi UFJ Lease) and Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (FGL) have entered into an agreement to invest in Airbus Ventures Fund III LP, a venture capital fund newly launched by Airbus Ventures, the venture investment arm of Airbus SE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005068/en/

Airbus Ventures was established by aerospace industry leader Airbus SE to search for and invest in early-to-growth-stage start-up companies which possess disruptive technologies and the potential to bring significant change into the industry. Beginning in 2016, its investment scope includes, but is not limited to, technologies in autonomous mobility, electrification, next-generation computing, advanced materials, reflecting the widening range of critical technologies and new players impacting the aerospace competitive landscape. Airbus Ventures invests globally in these sectors, capitalizing on its deep knowledge in advanced technologies; close relationships with various venture firms, mainly located in Silicon Valley; and proactive value-adding activities for its portfolio companies, utilizing the dense networks of Airbus and its group companies. Eyeing Japan as a core base in the Asia Pacific region, Airbus Ventures has set up an office in Tokyo and is actively looking for investment opportunities in Japanese start-up companies that need support for the overseas expansion of their business.

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

DBJ has been supporting the growth of the Japanese aviation industry by providing loan and equity finance for more than 40 years. In order to further expand its activities to include the space industry, DBJ established its Aerospace Office in April 2017 and has been actively promoting the development of the Japanese aerospace industry, conducting research and providing finance to enhance its competitiveness.

Through its Airbus Ventures investment, DBJ aims to facilitate advanced know-how related to the aerospace sector, fostering innovation and further contributing to the industry’s next phase of growth. In addition, DBJ will support the growth of ripple-effect technologies that develop in Japan as a result of the Fund’s investments, technologies with the potential to impact various industries and revitalize Japan’s regional economies.

DBJ aims to actively support innovation in Japanese industries based on its corporate philosophy: ‘Design the future with financial expertise: continue to expand financial frontiers; Provide the best solutions for customers and society; Pursue sustainable development for Japan and the world.’

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited

In its medium-term management plan ‘Sustainable Growth 2030,’ launched in April 2020, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease is focusing its resources on domains involving solutions to societal issues, including the field of global assets, social infrastructure, and renewable energy as an asset business platform company. Through the investment, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease aims to expand its businesses into new fields by supporting businesses using its broad networks with a focus on the global assets and social infrastructure fields.

In the aerospace industry, there are new business opportunities such as the development of electric aircraft, new materials, and alternative fuel. Mitsubishi UFJ Lease will aim to become closer to cutting-edge expertise and know-how through the investment, and develop a new business model by blending these new insights with the existing expertise that Mitsubishi UFJ Lease Group has developed over the years.

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd.

In its mid-term management plan ‘Frontier Expansion 2021,’ the FGL Group considers ‘Aircraft’ as one of its strategic domains. Through its investment in the Fund, FGL will expand its business domain by grasping the trends of global innovation in the aerospace industry as well as advanced knowledge. In addition, as the technology the fund invests in is expected to have a wide range of impacts, not just limited to the aerospace industry, it will also be used to sharpen relevant knowledge and expand various business areas of the Group.

The FGL Group is actively participating in solving social issues and at the same time implementing its CSV (Creating Shared Value) concept for growth as a company, working to expand business domains and contributing to the creation of a sustainable society.

Airbus Ventures

‘From its founding, Airbus Ventures has embraced the heritage of its mothership Airbus in adaptive innovation, system, thinking and international mindset,’ comments Thomas d‘Halluin, Airbus Ventures’ Managing Partner. ‘Building on this heritage,’ Thomas continues, ‘Airbus Ventures closely supports its portfolio companies to better understand, team and promote their founders’ businesses – and now, with new Japanese investors alongside, we are confident that we can add to global scale and system play for all our entrepreneurs’ growth worldwide, as we continue to add to Airbus Ventures Fund III throughout 2020, and embark on our joint mission to accelerate humanity’s ascent of the Z-axis, from the ground to deep space.’


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:19aZEAL NETWORK : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:18aVISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results, Completes First Phase of Turnaround
PU
03:18aMULTICHOICE : announces new SuperSport Let's Play ambassador
PU
03:16a63 MOONS TECHNOLOGIES : The UK and the Bank of Thailand sign MoU on Financial Services
AQ
03:15aAIRBUS : DZ Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
03:15aH&R GMBH & CO. KGAA : Publishing of Half-Year Report 2020
EQ
03:15aMETALLOINVEST FINANCE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY : Metalloinvest opens a new credit line at Credit Bank of Moscow
EQ
03:13aBANK "SAINT PETERSBURG : Saint Petersburg will release 1H 2020 IFRS Results on August 26, 2020
PU
03:13aNORSK HYDRO : UNICEF collaboration will improve lives of young people
PU
03:13aTHORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : TTA Reports Second-Quarter Results with Improved Performance for Most Core Businesses
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
2THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : shares suspended after auditors decline to sign off on accounts
3TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC. : TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC :. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides a..
4GOOGLE TO END RESPONDING DIRECTLY TO DATA REQUESTS FROM HONG KONG AUTHORITIES: newspaper
5BANKIA, S.A. : BANKIA S A : La agencia Scope Ratings ratifica calificaciones crediticias de Bankia.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group