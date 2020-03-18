Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

DBS says Singapore recession inevitable in 2020 due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 11:39pm EDT
People walk past a DBS branch in Singapore

Singapore's economy will contract by 0.5% in 2020, the city-state's biggest bank DBS said on Thursday, adding a recession was inevitable due to an expected hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

DBS's prior estimate was for the economy to grow 0.9%.

"A recession in Singapore appears inevitable, and we have revised our full year GDP growth forecast for 2020 to -0.5% to reflect the recession scenario," said DBS economist Irvin Seah.

The government has already signalled a chance of a recession this year and cut its growth forecasts.

The possibility of Singapore edging towards its first full-year recession in nearly two decades is firming the case for the central bank to loosen policy.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34aRBA Cuts Rate, Deploys Unconventional Policy in Response to Pandemic -- Update
DJ
12:30aOil pares gains as investors wait to see if coronavirus stimulus works
RE
12:24aChina widens pilot scheme on cross-border funding for high-tech start-ups
RE
12:22aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines marks biggest drop in history, others fall on coronavirus panic
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aCash is king as emergency stimulus fails to stop market panic
RE
12:08aJapan panel may advise relaxation of virus controls for some regions - NHK
RE
12:06aCash is king as emergency stimulus fails to stop market panic
RE
12:04aSouth Korea pledges $39 billion emergency funding for coronavirus-hit small business
RE
12:04aRBA Cuts Rate, Deploys Unconventional Policy in Response to Pandemic
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
4GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD : GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Correction to Starbucks Seeks to Reassure Investors Article
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group