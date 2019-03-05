Montrouge, France, March 5, 2019

DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of Michel de Rosen as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mr. de Rosen to succeed DBV’s co-founder, Dr. Pierre-Henri Benhamou, who will retire from the Board of Directors and join Scientific Advisory Board

Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Tassé, has also been appointed to the Board of Directors

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed existing board member, Michel de Rosen, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. de Rosen succeeds DBV Technologies’ co-founder, Dr. Pierre-Henri Benhamou, who retired from his position as DBV’s Non-Executive Chairman and board member. Dr. Benhamou will join the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board, effective immediately. Additionally, Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies, has been appointed to the Board, replacing Dr. Pierre-Henri Benhamou. With these changes, effective immediately, DBV’s Board consists of eight directors.

“On behalf of DBV’s Board, I would like to thank Pierre-Henri for his leadership and ongoing commitment to this organization. We also welcome Daniel, as well as Michel and his expanded role, and look forward to our continued partnership in building a leading biopharmaceutical company,” said Dr. Torbjörn Bjerke, DBV Technologies Board Director.

Mr. de Rosen has served on DBV’s Board of Directors since June 2018. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Faurecia, a global supplier of automotive equipment, and Chairman of the Board of Pharnext, a publicly-traded pharmaceutical company. Previously, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ViroPharma and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rhône-Poulenc Santé. Earlier in his career, Michel de Rosen held key positions at the French Ministries of Finance, Defense, Industry, and Telecommunications.

“Michel brings extensive knowledge and strategic vision to the business. The Board is looking forward to working with Michel in his role as Chairman, leveraging his vast experience in corporate governance and in bringing new treatments to patients,” said Dr. Torbjörn Bjerke. “Over 15 years ago, Pierre-Henri had a remarkable vision of developing a novel immunotherapy, which aims to activate the immune system of patients through the skin using the Viaskin immunotherapy platform. We thank Pierre-Henri for his scientific discovery, his leadership in developing Viaskin Peanut as a potential treatment for peanut-allergic children and are very glad to have his continued counsel as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board, where we believe his input will be invaluable.”

Michel de Rosen said, “It is my honor to succeed Pierre-Henri Benhamou, a remarkable innovator, a fine humanist, and a gentleman, as Chairman of the DBV Board. And it will be my privilege to work with Daniel Tassé, our very talented CEO, and our experienced leadership team to build a potentially leading biopharmaceutical company. I believe in the potential of the Viaskin technology. I believe it is unique and compelling and may have the potential to offer novel product candidates that could become transformational therapies for patients.”

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food-allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical trial of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the potential of the Viaskin technology and platform and the anticipated benefits to be derived from the changes to the Board of Directors announced herein. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the products of the Company have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews as well as those associated with board transitions. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 and future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

DBV Investor Relations Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact

Joe Becker

VP, Global Corporate Communications

+1-646-650-3912

joseph.becker@dbv-technologies.com

