DC Administration Services Announces Non-dealer Committee Membership Application Process for 2019

03/06/2019 | 06:39pm EST

DC Administration Services, Inc. (DCAS) notes that the 2019 List Review Date for the Determinations Committees falls on Friday, March 29, 2019.

DCAS would therefore like to invite all interested Members of ISDA to apply for a position as a Non-dealer Committee Member of the Determinations Committee for the relevant region.

Parties wishing to apply for such a position should carefully review and submit an executed Non-dealer Committee Participation Letter by 5pm EST on Friday, March 8, 2019.

For more information on the process and to download the form of the Non-dealer Committee Participation Letter, please visit https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/about-dc-committees/constitution-of-the-determinations-committees/.


© Business Wire 2019
