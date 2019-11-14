DC BLOX : Announces New Debt Capital from Deutsche Bank

DC BLOX, a multi-tenant data center provider delivering the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business, announced today that it has raised new debt capital from Deutsche Bank AG. DC BLOX will use the proceeds from the Deutsche Bank term loan to meet customer growth for its existing data centers and to expand business operations.

“We continue to experience high customer demand across our markets and this infusion of capital supports our ability to scale our business,” said Jeff Uphues, DC BLOX CEO. “Our strategy is working well, and we appreciate Deutsche Bank’s support in helping us to maintain our rapid growth.”

DC BLOX is experiencing strong demand for its multi-tenant, Tier 3 data centers in underserved cities across the Southeastern U.S. Enterprises, cloud providers, government entities, educational institutions, and service partners are facing infrastructure and connectivity decisions as part of the increased digitization of their organizations. Therefore, businesses seeking to add reliable data center space and power, address disaster recovery scenarios, connect to multiple cloud providers, and protect their valuable data are increasingly considering colocation data centers with rich connectivity as a strategic component of their future digital architecture.

“We are delighted to work with DC BLOX and to be a small part of their growth story,” said Fredric Rosenberg, Head of Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Credit Solutions and Direct Lending. “The vision and execution of Jeff and his team, coupled with the quality of their facilities and offerings, impressed us greatly. We look forward to their continued success.”

About DC BLOX

DC BLOX is a multi-tenant data center provider delivering the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today's digital business. DC BLOX's software-defined network services enable access to a wealth of providers, partners and platforms to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX's connected data centers are in Atlanta, GA; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN, and Birmingham, AL.

