Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DC BLOX : Announces New Debt Capital from Deutsche Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 10:04am EST

DC BLOX, a multi-tenant data center provider delivering the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business, announced today that it has raised new debt capital from Deutsche Bank AG. DC BLOX will use the proceeds from the Deutsche Bank term loan to meet customer growth for its existing data centers and to expand business operations.

“We continue to experience high customer demand across our markets and this infusion of capital supports our ability to scale our business,” said Jeff Uphues, DC BLOX CEO. “Our strategy is working well, and we appreciate Deutsche Bank’s support in helping us to maintain our rapid growth.”

DC BLOX is experiencing strong demand for its multi-tenant, Tier 3 data centers in underserved cities across the Southeastern U.S. Enterprises, cloud providers, government entities, educational institutions, and service partners are facing infrastructure and connectivity decisions as part of the increased digitization of their organizations. Therefore, businesses seeking to add reliable data center space and power, address disaster recovery scenarios, connect to multiple cloud providers, and protect their valuable data are increasingly considering colocation data centers with rich connectivity as a strategic component of their future digital architecture.

“We are delighted to work with DC BLOX and to be a small part of their growth story,” said Fredric Rosenberg, Head of Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Credit Solutions and Direct Lending. “The vision and execution of Jeff and his team, coupled with the quality of their facilities and offerings, impressed us greatly. We look forward to their continued success.”

To learn more about DC BLOX, please visit www.dcblox.com.

About DC BLOX

DC BLOX is a multi-tenant data center provider delivering the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business. DC BLOX’s software-defined network services enable access to a wealth of providers, partners and platforms to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX’s connected data centers are in Atlanta, GA; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN, and Birmingham, AL. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1. 877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aFFBW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:36aABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:36aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
10:35aRJK Explorations Increases Its Land Position in Lorrain Township, South of Cobalt, Ontario
NE
10:35aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR FTCH, CVET, MYGN AND YJ : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
10:34aINTELLISENSE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:33aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : KIPIC Selects Honeywell As Main Automation Contractor For The Middle East's Largest Integrated Refinery Complex
AQ
10:33aTATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 89,108 in October 2019Press kit
AQ
10:33aHYUNDAI HCN : Santa Cruz to Be Built at Montgomery, Alabama Plant; A $410 million expansion project will prepare 's U.S. automotive assembly plant to build the vehicle in 2021
AQ
10:33aTATA MOTORS : inaugurates Advance Power Systems Engineering Tech Center in PunePress kit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4E.ON SE : Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints
5Merck KGaA raises 2019 guidance after Versum takeover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group