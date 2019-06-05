DC BLOX : Awarded MARTA Disaster Recovery Contract

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Chooses DC BLOX for Network and Colocation Disaster Recovery Services

Atlanta-based DC BLOX, a multi-tenant data center owner delivering the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business, today announces that MARTA, the principal public transport operator in the Atlanta metropolitan area has chosen DC BLOX to deliver colocation and network services for MARTA’s disaster recovery solution. DC BLOX will aid MARTA in protecting the mission-critical infrastructure supporting transit for over 1.7 million residents of metro Atlanta.

“Because of our mission, MARTA recognizes the importance of having a disaster recovery solution for our critical IT infrastructure,” said Jeffrey Parker, General Manager & CEO of MARTA. “We are confident that DC BLOX will help us meet our demanding migration, colocation and network requirements.”

MARTA awarded DC BLOX a multi-year contract based on an open bid process. DC BLOX was chosen from a broad field of local, national and international data center and infrastructure providers because of its geographical data center location, exceptional connectivity design, and a strong value proposition. DC BLOX will provide 100kW of critical IT load to MARTA from its Tier 3 Chattanooga, TN data center. DC BLOX will also interconnect its private, high-speed, high-capacity, mesh-protected network to multiple points on the MARTA network enabling connectivity resiliency, as well as cloud and carrier access.

“DC BLOX is honored that MARTA has entrusted DC BLOX to deliver a critical service in support of such a vital function as public transportation,” said Jeff Uphues DC BLOX CEO. “MARTA clearly values our Chattanooga location as a superior disaster recovery solution for their primary mission critical infrastructure located in metro Atlanta.”

DC BLOX will provide move assistance to MARTA as it deploys necessary workloads and infrastructure to the Chattanooga data center. DC BLOX will also consult with MARTA in route optimizing traffic between the multiple 8.8Tbs network segments connecting DC BLOX Atlanta and DC BLOX Chattanooga.

About MARTA

MARTA was established in 1979 as a combined bus-and-rail transit system to provide safe, convenient and affordable public transportation for Atlanta area residents and visitors. Since then, MARTA has grown to become the ninth largest public transportation system in the United States providing more than 430,000 daily passenger trips. MARTA’s funding is sourced primarily from a 1 percent sales tax in Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties and the City of Atlanta. MARTA is a significant part of the regional and state economy contributing an estimated $2.6 billion in economic activity every year and supporting an estimated 24,000 jobs. To find out more, visit http://www.itsmarta.com.

About DC BLOX

DC BLOX is a multi-tenant data center provider delivering the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business. DC BLOX’s software-defined network services enable access to a wealth of providers, partners and platforms to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX’s connected data centers are in Atlanta, GA; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN; and Birmingham, AL. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1. 877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

