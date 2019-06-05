DC BLOX : Awarded MARTA Disaster Recovery Contract

Atlanta-based DC
BLOX, a multi-tenant data center owner delivering the infrastructure
and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business, today
announces that MARTA, the principal public transport operator in the
Atlanta metropolitan area has chosen DC BLOX to deliver colocation and
network services for MARTA’s disaster recovery solution. DC BLOX will
aid MARTA in protecting the mission-critical infrastructure supporting
transit for over 1.7 million residents of metro Atlanta.
“Because of our mission, MARTA recognizes the importance of having a
disaster recovery solution for our critical IT infrastructure,” said
Jeffrey Parker, General Manager & CEO of MARTA. “We are confident that
DC BLOX will help us meet our demanding migration, colocation and
network requirements.”
MARTA awarded DC BLOX a multi-year contract based on an open bid
process. DC BLOX was chosen from a broad field of local, national and
international data center and infrastructure providers because of its
geographical data center location, exceptional connectivity design, and
a strong value proposition. DC BLOX will provide 100kW of critical IT
load to MARTA from its Tier 3 Chattanooga, TN data center. DC BLOX will
also interconnect its private, high-speed, high-capacity, mesh-protected
network to multiple points on the MARTA network enabling connectivity
resiliency, as well as cloud and carrier access.
“DC BLOX is honored that MARTA has entrusted DC BLOX to deliver a
critical service in support of such a vital function as public
transportation,” said Jeff Uphues DC BLOX CEO. “MARTA clearly values our
Chattanooga location as a superior disaster recovery solution for their
primary mission critical infrastructure located in metro Atlanta.”
DC BLOX will provide move assistance to MARTA as it deploys necessary
workloads and infrastructure to the Chattanooga data center. DC BLOX
will also consult with MARTA in route optimizing traffic between the
multiple 8.8Tbs network segments connecting DC BLOX Atlanta and DC BLOX
Chattanooga.
About MARTA
MARTA was established in 1979 as a combined bus-and-rail transit system
to provide safe, convenient and affordable public transportation for
Atlanta area residents and visitors. Since then, MARTA has grown to
become the ninth largest public transportation system in the United
States providing more than 430,000 daily passenger trips. MARTA’s
funding is sourced primarily from a 1 percent sales tax in Fulton,
DeKalb and Clayton counties and the City of Atlanta. MARTA is a
significant part of the regional and state economy contributing an
estimated $2.6 billion in economic activity every year and supporting an
estimated 24,000 jobs. To find out more, visit http://www.itsmarta.com.
About DC BLOX
DC BLOX is a multi-tenant data center provider delivering the
infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital
business. DC BLOX’s software-defined network services enable access to a
wealth of providers, partners and platforms to businesses across the
Southeast. DC BLOX’s connected data centers are in Atlanta, GA;
Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN; and Birmingham, AL. For more
