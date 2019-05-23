DC Universe Online Game Coming to Nintendo Switch This Summer

Daybreak Games announced today that the free-to-play massively
multiplayer online super hero game, DC Universe™ Online (DCUO)
is coming this summer to Nintendo Switch™.
Currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, DCUO
will allow players to adventure through exhilarating stories, travel to
iconic DC locations, and meet over 300 DC characters with handheld mode
and TV mode options on Nintendo Switch.
“Bringing such a massive online game to Nintendo Switch has been a dream
come true,” said SJ Mueller, Creative Director of DC Universe Online.
“As soon as the Nintendo Switch released, the development team couldn’t
help but wonder, what if…? Long story short, we are so excited for
players to take their DC experience wherever they go.”
DC Universe Online allows players to channel their inner hero or
villain by creating a unique, customizable character with a variety of
superpowers. Players will experience thrilling, fast-paced battles
alongside and against DC characters including Batman, Wonder Woman,
Superman, The Joker, and more. Fans explore immersive, story-driven
adventures in Gotham City, Metropolis, Titans Island, Themyscira,
Atlantis and many other famous DC locations.
For additional game information, visit www.DCUniverseOnline.com
and follow the official DC Universe Online social
channels on Facebook,
Twitter,
YouTube,
and Twitch.
Asset:
Trailer: https://youtu.be/lXFzbvt6V14
About DC Universe Online
Lex Luthor has traveled back
through time with news of a dire future: While the heroes and villains
spent years battling amongst themselves, Brainiac has been feeding on
their powers, building strength to return to Earth and destroy humanity.
To change the future, Lex has come back to set off a device that bestows
superpowers to thousands of everyday citizens and give humanity a
fighting chance. Can Brainiac be stopped, or is this another nefarious
Lex Luthor plot?
For the first time, players and fans will be able to enter the DC
Universe as an active force for good or evil. A massively multiplayer
experience, DC Universe Online delivers unparalleled high-energy,
physics-powered combat that brings the player's extraordinary powers to
life.
DC Universe Online was created in the artistic vision of legendary comic
book artist Jim Lee and set within a world created by famous DC writers
including Geoff Johns and Marv Wolfman.
DC Universe Online is now available for the PC, PlayStation®4 computer
entertainment system, and Xbox One. DCUO Membership is available for a
$14.99 monthly fee.
DC Universe Online is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive
Entertainment on behalf of DC Entertainment. For more information,
please visit www.DCUniverseOnline.com.
About Daybreak Games
Daybreak Games is a worldwide leader in
massively multiplayer online games and emergent gameplay best known for
its blockbuster hits and franchises, including the original standalone
battle royale game, H1Z1®, EverQuest®, EverQuest®II, PlanetSide®2 and DC
Universe™ Online. Daybreak also publishes The Lord of the Rings Online™
and Dungeons & Dragons Online® for Standing Stone Games. The
forward-thinking publisher, developer and creator of compelling online
entertainment for a variety of gaming platforms is headquartered in San
Diego, and has development studios in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; and South
Korea. To learn more, visit: www.DaybreakGames.com.
About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Warner Bros.
Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and
distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across
all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming
for both internal and third-party game titles.
About DC
DC, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman,
Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, the Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables)
and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating
across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key
Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all
media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products,
home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic
books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is one of the largest
English-language publishers of comics in the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005235/en/