DC Universe Online Game Coming to Nintendo Switch This Summer

Daybreak Games announced today that the free-to-play massively multiplayer online super hero game, DC Universe™ Online (DCUO) is coming this summer to Nintendo Switch™.

Currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, DCUO will allow players to adventure through exhilarating stories, travel to iconic DC locations, and meet over 300 DC characters with handheld mode and TV mode options on Nintendo Switch.

“Bringing such a massive online game to Nintendo Switch has been a dream come true,” said SJ Mueller, Creative Director of DC Universe Online. “As soon as the Nintendo Switch released, the development team couldn’t help but wonder, what if…? Long story short, we are so excited for players to take their DC experience wherever they go.”

DC Universe Online allows players to channel their inner hero or villain by creating a unique, customizable character with a variety of superpowers. Players will experience thrilling, fast-paced battles alongside and against DC characters including Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, The Joker, and more. Fans explore immersive, story-driven adventures in Gotham City, Metropolis, Titans Island, Themyscira, Atlantis and many other famous DC locations.

Asset:

Trailer: https://youtu.be/lXFzbvt6V14

About DC Universe Online

Lex Luthor has traveled back through time with news of a dire future: While the heroes and villains spent years battling amongst themselves, Brainiac has been feeding on their powers, building strength to return to Earth and destroy humanity. To change the future, Lex has come back to set off a device that bestows superpowers to thousands of everyday citizens and give humanity a fighting chance. Can Brainiac be stopped, or is this another nefarious Lex Luthor plot?

For the first time, players and fans will be able to enter the DC Universe as an active force for good or evil. A massively multiplayer experience, DC Universe Online delivers unparalleled high-energy, physics-powered combat that brings the player's extraordinary powers to life.

DC Universe Online was created in the artistic vision of legendary comic book artist Jim Lee and set within a world created by famous DC writers including Geoff Johns and Marv Wolfman.

DC Universe Online is now available for the PC, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, and Xbox One. DCUO Membership is available for a $14.99 monthly fee.

DC Universe Online is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.DCUniverseOnline.com.

About Daybreak Games

Daybreak Games is a worldwide leader in massively multiplayer online games and emergent gameplay best known for its blockbuster hits and franchises, including the original standalone battle royale game, H1Z1®, EverQuest®, EverQuest®II, PlanetSide®2 and DC Universe™ Online. Daybreak also publishes The Lord of the Rings Online™ and Dungeons & Dragons Online® for Standing Stone Games. The forward-thinking publisher, developer and creator of compelling online entertainment for a variety of gaming platforms is headquartered in San Diego, and has development studios in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; and South Korea. To learn more, visit: www.DaybreakGames.com.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

About DC

DC, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, the Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

