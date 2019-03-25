Log in
DCEDC DeKalb County Economic Development Corpora : A SWEET EXPERIENCE

03/25/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

DeKalb County Farm Bureau Young Leaders toured Tate & Lyle in February and ended their visit with samples of chocolate milk and sorbet bars. But the tour was even sweeter than the samples.

With locations in 30 countries and a 150-year-old history, Tate & Lyle is a leading supplier of food and beverage ingredients including sweeteners, texturants, fibers, and starches. The company owns 13-grain elevators throughout the Midwest and processes over 1.4 million acres of corn every year for their ingredients.

Young Leaders toured Tate & Lyle's Sycamore plant where 80% of their ingredients go into dairy products such as Fairlife chocolate milk and McDonald's ice cream. The other 20% of the site's production is focused on sucralose, a sweetener that is 600 times sweeter than table sugar.

For more information, please click here

To learn more about Tate & Lyle, please click here

Disclaimer

DCEDC - DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 22:54:04 UTC
