DCEDC DeKalb County Economic Development Corpora : A SWEET EXPERIENCE

DeKalb County Farm Bureau Young Leaders toured Tate & Lyle in February and ended their visit with samples of chocolate milk and sorbet bars. But the tour was even sweeter than the samples.
With locations in 30 countries and a 150-year-old history, Tate & Lyle is a leading supplier of food and beverage ingredients including sweeteners, texturants, fibers, and starches. The company owns 13-grain elevators throughout the Midwest and processes over 1.4 million acres of corn every year for their ingredients.
Young Leaders toured Tate & Lyle's Sycamore plant where 80% of their ingredients go into dairy products such as Fairlife chocolate milk and McDonald's ice cream. The other 20% of the site's production is focused on sucralose, a sweetener that is 600 times sweeter than table sugar.
